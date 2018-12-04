Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Huddersfield Town 1.
Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town: Cherries up to sixth with home victory
-
- From the section Premier League
Bournemouth moved up to sixth in the Premier League after early goals from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser were enough to see off Huddersfield.
The Cherries, who had lost their last four games, went ahead after five minutes as Wilson muscled home a powerful header from Fraser's cross.
Wilson returned the favour soon after, slipping in Fraser for a well-worked second.
Huddersfield rallied with Terence Kongolo's first goal for the club halving the deficit before the interval. Aaron Mooy shot low into the shins of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from the best chance created during a spell of pressure on the other side of the break, but ultimately the Terriers left themselves with too much to do.
Bournemouth's win lifts them above Leicester, Manchester United and Everton, all of whom play on Wednesday.
Cherries get their work done early
The hosts' recent poor results did not reflect the quality of their performances in single-goal defeats by Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United and last weekend's 3-1 reverse by Manchester City.
Certainly Huddersfield, perched perilously one point above the relegation zone, struggled to contain the intelligent and incisive home attack early on.
Wilson, who scored a hat-trick in this fixture last year, found the Terriers defence in accommodating mood once again as he beat the offside trap and buried a header after just five minutes.
Fraser came close to providing a second shortly after, picking out Joshua King in the box, before bursting up the left to supply a side-foot finish to a slide-rule Wilson pass.
It perhaps came a little too easily for the hosts who slipped deep and switched off early in the second half. An increasingly edgy Vitality Stadium greeted the final whistle with relief.
Huddersfield into double figures at last
Cherries manager Eddie Howe had pin-pointed the visitors' size and strength as a potential danger in his pre-match interview and Route One almost provided a comeback trail for the Terriers.
Huddersfield began the evening as the only team in the top four divisions yet to reach double figures in the goals scored column and, with striker Steve Mounie suspended, their entire three-man defence combined to finally wipe out that statistic.
Kongolo jumped well to direct home a header, ending a passage of penalty-area head tennis involving Christopher Schindler and Mathias Jorgensen.
The visitors penned Bournemouth deep and ushered forward more heavy artillery as the second half wore on, but, Mooy's chance apart, struggled to carve out any clear sights of goal.
To add to their disappointment, substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri suffered a serious looking shoulder injury, only three minutes after coming on. It was the 22-year-old's first Premier League appearance since August.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 2FrancisBooked at 73mins
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 11DanielsBooked at 64mins
- 20BrooksSubstituted forStanislasat 62'minutes
- 16L CookBooked at 90mins
- 8Lerma
- 24FraserSubstituted forMoussetat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17KingSubstituted forMingsat 90+3'minutes
- 13Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 6Surman
- 9Mousset
- 18Defoe
- 19Stanislas
- 21Rico
- 26Mings
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 5KongoloSubstituted forMbenzaat 75'minutes
- 8BillingBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSabiriat 75'minutesSubstituted forSobhiat 78'minutes
- 6Hogg
- 10MooyBooked at 57mins
- 21Pritchard
- 37Durm
- 20Depoitre
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 9Kachunga
- 12Hamer
- 14Sobhi
- 18Mbenza
- 19Williams
- 29Sabiri
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 9,980
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Huddersfield Town 1.
Attempt missed. Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erik Durm.
Booking
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tyrone Mings replaces Joshua King.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Wilson with a headed pass.
Booking
Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Florent Hadergjonaj (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zanka with a headed pass.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Ryan Fraser.
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Foul by Florent Hadergjonaj (Huddersfield Town).
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Ramadan Sobhi replaces Abdelhamid Sabiri because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Abdelhamid Sabiri (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Abdelhamid Sabiri (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Abdelhamid Sabiri replaces Philip Billing.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Isaac Mbenza replaces Terence Kongolo.
Attempt missed. Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Booking
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bournemouth. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Attempt missed. Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florent Hadergjonaj (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth).
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Simon Francis (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Charlie Daniels from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces David Brooks.
Booking
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.