Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town: Cherries up to sixth with home victory

Wilson has scored 10 goals in 18 games for club and country so far this season

Bournemouth moved up to sixth in the Premier League after early goals from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser were enough to see off Huddersfield.

The Cherries, who had lost their last four games, went ahead after five minutes as Wilson muscled home a powerful header from Fraser's cross.

Wilson returned the favour soon after, slipping in Fraser for a well-worked second.

Huddersfield rallied with Terence Kongolo's first goal for the club halving the deficit before the interval. Aaron Mooy shot low into the shins of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from the best chance created during a spell of pressure on the other side of the break, but ultimately the Terriers left themselves with too much to do.

Bournemouth's win lifts them above Leicester, Manchester United and Everton, all of whom play on Wednesday.

Cherries get their work done early

The hosts' recent poor results did not reflect the quality of their performances in single-goal defeats by Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United and last weekend's 3-1 reverse by Manchester City.

Certainly Huddersfield, perched perilously one point above the relegation zone, struggled to contain the intelligent and incisive home attack early on.

Wilson, who scored a hat-trick in this fixture last year, found the Terriers defence in accommodating mood once again as he beat the offside trap and buried a header after just five minutes.

Fraser came close to providing a second shortly after, picking out Joshua King in the box, before bursting up the left to supply a side-foot finish to a slide-rule Wilson pass.

It perhaps came a little too easily for the hosts who slipped deep and switched off early in the second half. An increasingly edgy Vitality Stadium greeted the final whistle with relief.

Huddersfield into double figures at last

Kongolo, who made his loan move from Monaco permanent in the summer for a club record free, scored his first goal for Huddersfield

Cherries manager Eddie Howe had pin-pointed the visitors' size and strength as a potential danger in his pre-match interview and Route One almost provided a comeback trail for the Terriers.

Huddersfield began the evening as the only team in the top four divisions yet to reach double figures in the goals scored column and, with striker Steve Mounie suspended, their entire three-man defence combined to finally wipe out that statistic.

Kongolo jumped well to direct home a header, ending a passage of penalty-area head tennis involving Christopher Schindler and Mathias Jorgensen.

The visitors penned Bournemouth deep and ushered forward more heavy artillery as the second half wore on, but, Mooy's chance apart, struggled to carve out any clear sights of goal.

To add to their disappointment, substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri suffered a serious looking shoulder injury, only three minutes after coming on. It was the 22-year-old's first Premier League appearance since August.