Burnley manager Sean Dyche expects questions about poor Premier League form

Burnley have won only four of their 20 games this season in all competitions

Burnley boss Sean Dyche knows "questions will be asked" after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle continued his side's poor start to the season.

Burnley, who have lost four of their six league games at Turf Moor, are a point above the bottom three in 17th.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, ex-England international Danny Mills asked if Dyche would start to come under pressure from Clarets fans.

"There are better signs but we have to get results, we know that," Dyche said.

"The mentality is intact. There's no lack of character - you don't get to where we've got to without character."

Burnley's seventh-placed finish last season, which led to Europa League qualification, was built on defensive resilience as they conceded only 39 goals in the whole league campaign.

But Newcastle's win at Turf Moor on Monday means Dyche's side have already leaked 27 goals in just 13 games. It took until 31 March for them to let in that many in 2017-18.

Former Leeds defender Mills, who commentated on Monday's game for BBC Radio 5 live, wondered whether Burnley fans would start to lose patience with Dyche if results do not improve.

"You have to start to think Burnley are in trouble," Mills said. "That's why I pose the question to Burnley fans: at what point, if ever, does Sean Dyche come under pressure?

"I'm a massive fan of Sean and let me be clear, I don't think he should be under pressure. He's worked wonders at this club and they've punched above their weight for so long.

"But you can't keep playing like that - pumping long balls up to two big lads up front.

"They need something different. They need to change the way they play."

Burnley have not won in six matches but Dyche said he saw some positive signs in their defeat by Newcastle.

"There is a process at the moment with the team getting stronger," he said. "That takes work, mental toughness - which we have - and resilience.

"The fact is there will be questions asked, but we've been through that before.

"Rarely have we been a fancied team - we've had to fight for everything we've got so far and we'll continue to do that.

"I think there was some good stuff tonight but inevitably - and I'm never naive enough to think otherwise - you've got get results."