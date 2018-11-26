Ian Wright: Arsenal manager Unai Emery 'not afraid' drop players

German midfielder Mesut Ozil was dropped to the bench by Unai Emery for Arsenal's game at Bournemouth

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised the club's manager Unai Emery, saying he's "not afraid" to drop players.

Wright said "there are so many good things" about Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates in the summer.

Emery dropped midfielder Mesut Ozil for the Gunners' 2-1 Premier League win at Bournemouth. on Sunday.

"He makes decisions because they are best for the team," Wright said on BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.

"He's not afraid to say 'you know something, I don't think I'm getting enough out of you' and against a Bournemouth side he's got the nerve to drop him. It's up to Ozil to kick on."

Ozil, 30, who is the club's top earner on £350,000 per week, was left on the bench and did not play a part in Arsenal's win, following three straight draws.

Former striker Wright said: "He [Emery] is very, very good for Arsenal.

"You can say Ozil is on X amount, but he is a professional footballer and he has got to get on board, he has got to kick himself on.

"But I want to focus on Emery, as, as a team Arsenal players know that 'if I'm doing well the manager will pick me, it doesn't matter who you are, he will stick by me'".