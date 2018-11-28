Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2.
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona: La Liga side top Champions League group with game to spare
Barcelona ensured they will reach the Champions League knockout stage as Group B winners with victory at PSV.
The Spanish side had already qualified for the last 16 but sealed top spot with a Lionel Messi strike and Gerard Pique's clever second.
Pique stabbed into the bottom corner in what looked like a planned move from Messi's swept delivery, after the Argentine fired home through a crowd.
Luuk de Jong scored a late consolation for PSV, who missed a host of chances.
The Dutch side hit the frame of Barca's goal four times before finally finding the net, with the five-time European champions repeatedly exposed at the back.
It led to a nervy end to the match for Barca, and Denzel Dumfries had a strong injury-time penalty shout turned down after Clement Lenglet appeared to catch him in the box with a clumsy challenge.
With one fixture to go, Barca lead second-placed Tottenham by six points, with Spurs ahead of Inter Milan on goal difference,
Their final match of the group stage is at home to Mauricio Pochettino's side on Tuesday, 11 December, when Inter host bottom side PSV.
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Schwaab
- 4Viergever
- 6Angelino
- 18Rosario
- 8HendrixBooked at 25minsSubstituted forGutiérrezat 71'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 9de JongBooked at 83mins
- 7PereiroSubstituted forMalenat 71'minutes
- 11Lozano
- 17BergwijnSubstituted forRomeroat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Behich
- 10Romero
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 20Sainsbury
- 25Gutiérrez
- 47Mauro Júnior
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaBooked at 86mins
- 22Vidal
- 5Busquets
- 4Rakitic
- 11DembéléSubstituted forD Suárezat 80'minutes
- 10Messi
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forMalcomat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 14Malcom
- 19El Haddadi
- 26Aleñá
- 27Miranda
- 30Peña
- 36Brandáriz
- Referee:
- Pavel Královec
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2.
Attempt saved. Maximiliano Romero (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Schwaab.
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Angeliño tries a through ball, but Maximiliano Romero is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Malcom (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
Attempt blocked. Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximiliano Romero.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
Attempt blocked. Maximiliano Romero (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven).
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Maximiliano Romero replaces Steven Bergwijn.
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven).
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
Attempt missed. Malcom (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé following a fast break.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angeliño (PSV Eindhoven).
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven).
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen replaces Gastón Pereiro.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Erick Gutiérrez replaces Jorrit Hendrix.
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 0, Barcelona 2. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Coutinho.
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.