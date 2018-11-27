Champions League - Group G
Roma0Real Madrid2

Roma 0-2 Real Madrid: Bale goal helps holders through as group winners

Gareth Bale
Bale's sixth goal of the season helped Real Madrid on their way to winning Group G

Gareth Bale's goal set Real Madrid on their way to victory over Roma in the Champions League as they cemented their position at the top of Group G.

Bale capitalised on a defensive error from home defender Federico Fazio to put the holders in front against the run of play after the break.

Spain winger Lucas Vazquez ensured the La Liga side claimed all three points, tapping in from close range after Karim Benzema's cushioned pass from a Luka Modric cross.

Earlier Viktoria Plzen's 2-1 victory at CSKA Moscow had confirmed both clubs would progress to the knockout stage with a game to spare.

There was though a question mark over who would qualify as group winners - with Real and Roma both starting the game on nine points.

Real, holding the upper-hand on head-to-head criteria after their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, survived an attacking barrage from the hosts before securing top spot.

Prior to kick-off the packed Stadio Olimpico rose as one to acclaim club legend Francesco Totti, with the 42-year-old inducted in the club's Hall of Fame.

Totti spent his entire 24-year playing career with the Italian club before retiring in May 2017 after scoring 307 goals in 786 appearances.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 24Florenzi
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 4Cristante
  • 42NzonziSubstituted forCoricat 64'minutes
  • 17Ünder
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 42minsSubstituted forKarsdorpat 69'minutes
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forKluivertat 22'minutes
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 15Marcano
  • 18Santon
  • 19Coric
  • 34Kluivert
  • 83Mirante

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5VaraneBooked at 90mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10ModricBooked at 21minsSubstituted forValverdeat 80'minutes
  • 18Llorente
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mariano
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Asensio
  • 24Ceballos
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 0, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 0, Real Madrid 2.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).

Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ante Coric (Roma).

Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Marcelo is caught offside.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.

Hand ball by Federico Fazio (Roma).

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.

Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Coric (Roma).

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Ante Coric (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Rick Karsdorp replaces Nicolò Zaniolo because of an injury.

Hand ball by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

