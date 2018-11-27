Match ends, Roma 0, Real Madrid 2.
Roma 0-2 Real Madrid: Bale goal helps holders through as group winners
Gareth Bale's goal set Real Madrid on their way to victory over Roma in the Champions League as they cemented their position at the top of Group G.
Bale capitalised on a defensive error from home defender Federico Fazio to put the holders in front against the run of play after the break.
Spain winger Lucas Vazquez ensured the La Liga side claimed all three points, tapping in from close range after Karim Benzema's cushioned pass from a Luka Modric cross.
Earlier Viktoria Plzen's 2-1 victory at CSKA Moscow had confirmed both clubs would progress to the knockout stage with a game to spare.
There was though a question mark over who would qualify as group winners - with Real and Roma both starting the game on nine points.
Real, holding the upper-hand on head-to-head criteria after their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, survived an attacking barrage from the hosts before securing top spot.
Prior to kick-off the packed Stadio Olimpico rose as one to acclaim club legend Francesco Totti, with the 42-year-old inducted in the club's Hall of Fame.
Totti spent his entire 24-year playing career with the Italian club before retiring in May 2017 after scoring 307 goals in 786 appearances.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Cristante
- 42NzonziSubstituted forCoricat 64'minutes
- 17Ünder
- 22ZanioloBooked at 42minsSubstituted forKarsdorpat 69'minutes
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forKluivertat 22'minutes
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 15Marcano
- 18Santon
- 19Coric
- 34Kluivert
- 83Mirante
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5VaraneBooked at 90mins
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricBooked at 21minsSubstituted forValverdeat 80'minutes
- 18Llorente
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mariano
- 13Casilla
- 15Valverde
- 20Asensio
- 24Ceballos
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 0, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ante Coric (Roma).
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Marcelo is caught offside.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.
Hand ball by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Coric (Roma).
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ante Coric (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Rick Karsdorp replaces Nicolò Zaniolo because of an injury.
Hand ball by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.