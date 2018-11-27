Roma 0-2 Real Madrid: Bale goal helps holders through as group winners

From the section

Bale's sixth goal of the season helped Real Madrid on their way to winning Group G

Gareth Bale's goal set Real Madrid on their way to victory over Roma in the Champions League as they cemented their position at the top of Group G.

Bale capitalised on a defensive error from home defender Federico Fazio to put the holders in front against the run of play after the break.

Spain winger Lucas Vazquez ensured the La Liga side claimed all three points, tapping in from close range after Karim Benzema's cushioned pass from a Luka Modric cross.

Earlier Viktoria Plzen's 2-1 victory at CSKA Moscow had confirmed both clubs would progress to the knockout stage with a game to spare.

There was though a question mark over who would qualify as group winners - with Real and Roma both starting the game on nine points.

Real, holding the upper-hand on head-to-head criteria after their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, survived an attacking barrage from the hosts before securing top spot.

Prior to kick-off the packed Stadio Olimpico rose as one to acclaim club legend Francesco Totti, with the 42-year-old inducted in the club's Hall of Fame.

Totti spent his entire 24-year playing career with the Italian club before retiring in May 2017 after scoring 307 goals in 786 appearances.

More to follow.