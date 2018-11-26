Manchester United v Young Boys

Victor Lindelof has started the last seven games for Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will "walk" to their Champions League game against Young Boys if there is a repeat of previous traffic issues.

United were fined 15,000 euros (£13,203) for the late kick-off of their match with Valencia at Old Trafford in October.

They also arrived late for their home game against Juventus, which Mourinho walked to.

"The information is, things are better than last time," said Mourinho.

"We are staying at a hotel a few metres away. If it is not better I walk [to Old Trafford]."

Are Man Utd feeling the pressure at home?

As well as issues getting to Champions League matches at Old Trafford, United have had mixed fortunes on the field at home, losing three times in all competitions.

But Mourinho dismissed any suggestion that his players cannot cope with the pressure of home advantage.

"If you feel pressure stay at home and watch it on TV," he added.

"If you feel pressure to play at home where people come to support, come on. I never feel pressure at home. If you ask me if I prefer to go back to Bern or play at home, I will always say I prefer to play at home.

"What I want is a team to start strong, not to be waiting, not to be reactive.

"Probably you thought Jose told them to start slow, to play nice and easy and see what happens or to be losing. It is exactly the opposite. I want them to start strong and go for it almost immediately."

Lindelof suffers 'proper injury'

Mourinho confirmed that Sweden international Victor Lindelof is expected to be out for some time after picking up a "proper injury" against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw are set to return to his squad though. Ivory Coast defender Bailly has not played since being withdrawn 19 minutes into the Reds' 3-2 Premier League victory over Newcastle on 6 October.

Shaw is back in contention, having served a domestic ban for five yellow cards. The 23-year-old England left-back has started all of United's games in the Champions League this term.

A win will take United into the knockout phase of the competition with a game to spare as long as Valencia do not beat Juventus in Turin.

'United clear favourites to progress'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote

"Manchester United's surprise victory in Turin three weeks ago transformed the Red Devils' chance of playing in the knockout phase. United are now clear favourites to go through to the last 16 with Juventus.

"Manchester United were 1-0 down in Italy with five minutes remaining but scored two late goals. This has given them a 93% chance of progress according to the Euro Club Index Link whereas United's chance would have been closer to 50/50 had they lost."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Young Boys 3-0 on 19 September - the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Manchester United

Manchester United are winless in their last three Champions League home games (D1 L2). In all European competitions, they've never gone four without a win at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have failed to score in two consecutive home games in European competition for just the third time in their history - they've never gone three without a goal. Their current goalless run stands at 186 minutes, since Romelu Lukaku scored vs Sevilla in March.

Manchester United have lost more Champions League group stage games on matchday five than they have on any other in the competition (8).

Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in his three previous appearances against Young Boys, with all five coming in his two games against them for Everton in the 2014-15 Europa League.

Paul Pogba had a hand in all three of Man Utd's goals in the reverse fixture against Young Boys, scoring twice and assisting another.

Young Boys