Callum Robinson: Preston North End striker out for 'minimum of three months'

Callum Robinson is Preston's top scorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions, including nine in the Championship

Preston's top goalscorer Callum Robinson could require surgery on a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a minimum of three months.

Republic of Ireland striker Robinson, 23, netted his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over Blackburn but limped off in the second half.

Boss Alex Neil said: "We are gutted. Callum is having the season of his life. He's been our talisman this year.

"We will get an opinion this week as to whether he will need surgery."

Former Aston Villa forward Robinson made his international debut for the Republic in the Nations League against Wales in September and has been capped four times.

He previously played for England age group teams through to under-20s, but qualifies for the Republic through his grandmother and opted to play for them earlier in 2018.

Preston are unbeaten in eight Championship matches, with Robinson's run of six goals in that spell helping them climb out of the relegation zone.