West Brom 1-1 Brentford: Lewis MacLeod scores stoppage-time equaliser for Bees

West Brom had 23 shots at The Hawthorns, but only scored once

Brentford's Lewis MacLeod scored a stoppage-time equaliser to stun West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

Substitute MacLeod headed in Emiliano Marcondes' cross, earning the Bees a point in a game dominated by the Baggies.

West Brom missed numerous gilt-edge opportunities before Harvey Barnes gave them a second-half lead, firing his eighth goal of the season into the top corner from 12 yards.

Albion boss Darren Moore was left scratching his head at how his side were not three or four goals clear at the break, with Jay Rodriguez slicing an early chance over an open net and Hal Robson-Kanu heading wide from six yards.

Matt Phillips also smashed a fierce 30-yard strike against the crossbar - one of West Brom's 16 first-half shots.

The game evened out after half-time and the Bees even went close to grabbing an opener themselves, Marcondes' first-time shot tipped wide by Sam Johnstone.

Twenty-year-old Barnes, on loan from Leicester, looked to have capped another impressive performance with the winner as he coolly latched onto the loose ball after his initial effort was blocked.

But MacLeod made sure Brentford avoided a seventh defeat in eight games since Thomas Frank took over from Dean Smith in October, with a composed finish of his own.

West Brom move up to third in the table above Middlesbrough on goal difference, with a home local derby against Aston Villa to come on Friday.

The Bees are four points clear of the relegation zone in 17th.