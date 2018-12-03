Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Brentford 1.
West Brom 1-1 Brentford: Lewis MacLeod scores stoppage-time equaliser for Bees
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford's Lewis MacLeod scored a stoppage-time equaliser to stun West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.
Substitute MacLeod headed in Emiliano Marcondes' cross, earning the Bees a point in a game dominated by the Baggies.
West Brom missed numerous gilt-edge opportunities before Harvey Barnes gave them a second-half lead, firing his eighth goal of the season into the top corner from 12 yards.
Albion boss Darren Moore was left scratching his head at how his side were not three or four goals clear at the break, with Jay Rodriguez slicing an early chance over an open net and Hal Robson-Kanu heading wide from six yards.
Matt Phillips also smashed a fierce 30-yard strike against the crossbar - one of West Brom's 16 first-half shots.
The game evened out after half-time and the Bees even went close to grabbing an opener themselves, Marcondes' first-time shot tipped wide by Sam Johnstone.
Twenty-year-old Barnes, on loan from Leicester, looked to have capped another impressive performance with the winner as he coolly latched onto the loose ball after his initial effort was blocked.
But MacLeod made sure Brentford avoided a seventh defeat in eight games since Thomas Frank took over from Dean Smith in October, with a composed finish of his own.
West Brom move up to third in the table above Middlesbrough on goal difference, with a home local derby against Aston Villa to come on Friday.
The Bees are four points clear of the relegation zone in 17th.
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 24Adarabioyo
- 25Dawson
- 26Hegazi
- 3Gibbs
- 10Phillips
- 8Livermore
- 7Morrison
- 15Barnes
- 19Rodriguez
- 4Robson-KanuSubstituted forGayleat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Brunt
- 12Mears
- 13Myhill
- 16Gayle
- 18Barry
- 22Hoolahan
- 34Harper
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22DalsgaardBooked at 55mins
- 26KonsaBooked at 69mins
- 6Mepham
- 3HenrySubstituted forOdubajoat 64'minutes
- 10McEachranSubstituted forMacLeodat 83'minutes
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forBenrahmaat 78'minutes
- 17Marcondes
- 19Sawyers
- 18Judge
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 2Odubajo
- 4MacLeod
- 7Canos
- 12Mokotjo
- 21Benrahma
- 28Daniels
- 29Barbet
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 20,949
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Brentford 1.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Brentford 1. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Attempt missed. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrik Dalsgaard.
Attempt blocked. Said Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis MacLeod.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Lewis MacLeod replaces Josh McEachran.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion).
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh McEachran (Brentford) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Said Benrahma replaces Ollie Watkins.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Brentford 0. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion).
Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Henrik Dalsgaard.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
Booking
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford).
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion).
Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moses Odubajo with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.