Guiseley 1-2 Fleetwood Town: Joey Barton's side reach FA Cup third round

Fleetwood scored two goals in three first-half minutes at a packed Nethermoor Park

Fleetwood saw off non-league Guiseley's spirited challenge to set up an FA Cup third-round tie with AFC Wimbledon.

Mistakes cost the home side, with Paddy Madden converting for Joey Barton's side after defender Will Thornton missed the ball when trying to clear.

Three minutes later Wes Burns charged down Guiseley goalkeeper Joe Green's clearance and the ball flew in.

The hosts pulled a goal back within two minutes through Alex Purver, but could not to find an equaliser.

Purver also capitalised on a mistake, lobbing the ball over Alex Cairns from 25 yards after the Fleetwood goalkeeper had made a poor clearance.

Guiseley had been the better team in the opening stages, with Will Hatfield having a shot blocked by Nathan Sheron, and Kingsley James' fine volley from the edge of the area saved by Cairns.

The National League North side also had an excellent chance with six minutes remaining when James' shot from eight yards was blocked by James Husband.

League One Fleetwood should have killed the game off in the 76th minute when Madden hit the bar when unmarked 12 yards out, but they progress to the third round for the fourth time.

Defeat brings to an end Guiseley's impressive run, which began in the second qualifying round and included a dramatic 4-3 win over League Two Cambridge in round one.