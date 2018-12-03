Match ends, Guiseley 1, Fleetwood Town 2.
Guiseley 1-2 Fleetwood Town: Joey Barton's side reach FA Cup third round
Fleetwood saw off non-league Guiseley's spirited challenge to set up an FA Cup third-round tie with AFC Wimbledon.
Mistakes cost the home side, with Paddy Madden converting for Joey Barton's side after defender Will Thornton missed the ball when trying to clear.
Three minutes later Wes Burns charged down Guiseley goalkeeper Joe Green's clearance and the ball flew in.
The hosts pulled a goal back within two minutes through Alex Purver, but could not to find an equaliser.
Purver also capitalised on a mistake, lobbing the ball over Alex Cairns from 25 yards after the Fleetwood goalkeeper had made a poor clearance.
Guiseley had been the better team in the opening stages, with Will Hatfield having a shot blocked by Nathan Sheron, and Kingsley James' fine volley from the edge of the area saved by Cairns.
The National League North side also had an excellent chance with six minutes remaining when James' shot from eight yards was blocked by James Husband.
League One Fleetwood should have killed the game off in the 76th minute when Madden hit the bar when unmarked 12 yards out, but they progress to the third round for the fourth time.
Defeat brings to an end Guiseley's impressive run, which began in the second qualifying round and included a dramatic 4-3 win over League Two Cambridge in round one.
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1Green
- 6HallsSubstituted forClaytonat 82'minutes
- 2Moyo
- 5Thornton
- 11Cummings
- 3HeatonBooked at 62mins
- 7FelixSubstituted forWalshat 73'minutes
- 4Purver
- 8James
- 10HatfieldSubstituted forWaltersat 73'minutes
- 9Liburd
Substitutes
- 12Walsh
- 13Worsnop
- 14Smith
- 15Harvey
- 16Clayton
- 17Walters
- 18Morrison
Fleetwood
- 1Cairns
- 2Coyle
- 20Morgan
- 5Eastham
- 26HusbandBooked at 60mins
- 7BurnsBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBigginsat 90+4'minutes
- 29Sheron
- 25Marney
- 10McAlenySubstituted forHunterat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Evans
- 17MaddenSubstituted forBolgerat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Holt
- 12Bolger
- 16Jones
- 22Hunter
- 23Wallace
- 27Biggins
- 34Garner
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 2,324
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guiseley 1, Fleetwood Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Harrison Biggins replaces Wes Burns.
Dean Marney (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Walters (Guiseley).
Booking
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Will Thornton (Guiseley).
Attempt saved. Paul Clayton (Guiseley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rowan Liburd.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Cian Bolger replaces Paddy Madden.
Alex Cairns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Thornton (Guiseley).
Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by James Husband.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley James (Guiseley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rowan Liburd.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Paul Clayton replaces Andy Halls.
Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewie Coyle.
Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Heaton (Guiseley).
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Halls (Guiseley).
Attempt missed. Will Thornton (Guiseley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niall Heaton.
Foul by James Husband (Fleetwood Town).
Cliff Moyo (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Halls.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Conor McAleny.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Lewis Walters replaces Will Hatfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Louis Walsh replaces Kaine Felix.
Attempt missed. James Husband (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dean Marney following a corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Niall Heaton.
Foul by Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town).
Kingsley James (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Fleetwood Town. Alex Cairns tries a through ball, but Ched Evans is caught offside.
James Husband (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kaine Felix (Guiseley).
Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns.
Foul by Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town).
Cliff Moyo (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.