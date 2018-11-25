Sevilla top La Liga ahead of Barcelona after beating Real Valladolid

Sevilla v Real Valladolid
Sevilla are unbeaten in their last seven league and cup games

Sevilla went to the top of La Liga with a narrow win over mid-table Real Valladolid, a header by Portuguese forward Andre Silva earning the points.

The on-loan AC Milan player's eighth league goal of the season proved enough to replace Barcelona at the summit.

Valladolid's Turkish forward Enes Unal had two goals disallowed for offside and, in stoppage time, forced a fine save from Tomas Vaclik.

Sevilla are one point clear of Barcelona after 13 games.

They have not been crowned champions of Spain since 1946 but are now unbeaten in four league games.

Sevilla's next league game is away to Alaves, who are three points behind in fourth spot in the table, on 2 December (19:45 GMT)

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 64mins
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3Gómez
  • 11VidalBooked at 81mins
  • 7Mesa
  • 10BanegaSubstituted forVázquezat 73'minutes
  • 18EscuderoBooked at 39mins
  • 17SarabiaSubstituted forPromesat 88'minutes
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 12André SilvaSubstituted forAmadouat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Amadou
  • 13Soriano
  • 14Muriel
  • 21Promes
  • 22Vázquez
  • 23Arana Lopes
  • 25Mercado

Real Valladolid

  • 1Masip
  • 18Regal AnguloBooked at 21mins
  • 2FernándezBooked at 89mins
  • 5Calero
  • 22Martínez García
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 8FernándezBooked at 87mins
  • 14AlcarazSubstituted forÜnalat 58'minutes
  • 10Plano
  • 20CopSubstituted forVerdeat 70'minutes
  • 19Villa SuárezSubstituted forSuárezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Sánchez Benítez
  • 9Ünal
  • 11Verde
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 23Mohamed
  • 24Gontán Gallardo
  • 32Suárez
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
34,064

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 1, Real Valladolid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, Real Valladolid 0.

Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).

Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.

Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniele Verde with a cross.

Attempt saved. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quincy Promes.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jordi Masip.

Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Roque Mesa with a cross.

Booking

Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Quincy Promes replaces Pablo Sarabia.

Offside, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde tries a through ball, but Leo Suárez is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leo Suárez.

Booking

Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Leo Suárez replaces Toni Villa.

Nacho (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aleix Vidal (Sevilla).

Foul by Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid).

Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces André Silva.

Booking

Aleix Vidal (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Nacho.

Foul by Antoñito (Real Valladolid).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniele Verde with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.

Attempt blocked. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).

Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).

Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde tries a through ball, but Enes Ünal is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Villa.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez replaces Éver Banega.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde replaces Duje Cop.

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla1382325141126
2Barcelona1374235191625
3Atl Madrid13661179824
4Alavés137241713423
5Espanyol136341713421
6Real Madrid136252019120
7Girona135531615120
8Levante135352021-118
9Eibar135351518-318
10Valencia13382119217
11Getafe134541211117
12Real Valladolid13454910-117
13Real Betis134541215-317
14Real Sociedad124441514116
15Celta Vigo123542220214
16Leganés133461016-613
17Villarreal132651113-212
18Ath Bilbao131841420-611
19Rayo Vallecano131481428-147
20Huesca131481227-157
View full Spanish La Liga table

