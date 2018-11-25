Ghana go out of U-17 Fifa Women's World Cup on penalties

Ghana's top goal-scorer at Uruguay 2018, Mukarama Abdulai, in quarter-final action against Mexico at the Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup

Ghana went out of the Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup on penalties to Mexico in their quarter-final in Montevideo, Uruguay on Sunday.

The match had ended 2-2 after 90 minutes with Mexico winning the ensuing shoot-out 4-2.

Mukarama Abdulai had put Ghana 1-0 up in the 46th minute to become her country's all-time top scorer at the tournament with seven goals, surpassing Jane Ayieyam's six which were spread across two competitions.

Ayieyam was part of Ghana's senior squad at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations which Ghana is currently hosting.

Mexico then fought back through captain Nicole Perez who struck an equaliser after 61 minutes from the penalty spot.

Ghana kept pushing and were rewarded with a second goal from Suzzy Teye in the 75th minute to go 2-1 up, but that lead lasted just seven minutes as Nicole Perez struck again - this time directly from a free-kick.

The quarter-final went to penalties with Justice Tweneboa and Elizabeth Oppong both suffering the heartbreak of having their shots saved by the Mexican goalkeeper.

Mexico will meet the winner of the last quarter-final between Germany and Canada in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, New Zealand defeated 2014 winners Japan 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 to book their place in the semi-finals where they will face Spain.

Spain also needed penalties to reach the last four, defeating reigning champions North Korea 3-1 on spot-kicks after the match had finished 1-1.