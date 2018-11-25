Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors call for final against River plate to be delayed further

Tensions were high in Buenos Aires ahead of Saturday's match

Boca Juniors have asked for Sunday's rescheduled Copa Libertadores second leg against River Plate to be delayed further.

Violence forced Saturday's second leg in Buenos Aires between the two bitter Argentine rivals to be delayed.

The Boca Juniors team bus was attacked by River Plate fans on its way to the game at River's Estadio Monumental.

The game was rearranged for Sunday at 20:00 GMT, 24 hours later than planned but is now in doubt again.

Boca have urged South American football's governing body Conmebol to take action so that the the match can be played "under equal conditions".

More to follow.