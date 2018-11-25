Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray placed on transfer list

McMurray has scored twice this season in 10 league appearances

Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray has been placed on the transfer list following talks with the club.

McMurray joined the Sky Blues from Cliftonville in July 2016 being on loan with Warrenpoint.

The 24-year-old struggled with injury at the start of the season and has scored twice in 10 league appearances.

He has been linked with Linfield and Championship leaders Larne, with whom he had a loan spell in 2014.

Ballymena, who sit second in the Irish Premiership, have recently announced contracts extensions for several players including Cathair Friel, Leroy Millar, Ross Glendinning and Kofi Balmer.

"We spoke to Jonathan and he was very open and honest that at this time he didn't want to go into negotiations but would like to wait until January to review the full options available to him," said United manager David Jeffrey in a statement.

"Over the past six months we have received a number of enquiries and verbal offers, however, at that point we weren't prepared to let him go, but having spoken to Jonathan we wish to be open and transparent with all concerned.

"There are constant rumours about where he may or may not being going, so we feel it is appropriate and in the best interests of the club and the player to say that he is available for transfer. This will remove any smoke and mirrors for clubs who are interested and allow for openness around their intentions.

"Bryan and I identified his talent at Warrenpoint and brought him here to develop him further as a player, and it is still very much our hope that Jonathan feels his future will be here at the Showgrounds. That, however, is only a decision that he feels he can make when he knows what other options are available to him at this time and we respect his position."