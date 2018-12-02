Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sparks comeback

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player to reach 10 goals in the Premier League this season

Arsenal produced a relentless attacking performance to overpower Tottenham and deservedly win a pulsating north London derby at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery's side extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches ,moving above Spurs into the top four, with a display that reflected the outstanding work the Spaniard has done since succeeding Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal's fast start drew early reward when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put them ahead from the spot after Jan Vertonghen's handball.

Yet Spurs, against the run of play, were ahead before the break. Eric Dier glanced home Christian Eriksen's free-kick to equalise, sparking a melee involving players from both sides with his celebrations in front of Arsenal's fans, before Harry Kane scored from the spot after Rob Holding was penalised for a challenge on Son Heung-min.

Emery introduced Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey at the start of the second half to dramatic effect.

The Welshman set up Aubameyang's magnificent finish and the France striker's deflected shot beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the edge of the area to put Arsenal ahead with 16 minutes left.

The outstanding Lucas Torreira ran clear to wrap up Arsenal's win and Spurs' misery was complete when Vertonghen was sent off for a foul on Lacazette.

Arsenal revival gathers pace

The manner in which Arsenal pressed and powered Spurs into submission here was remarkable but further evidence of their transformation under Emery.

The former Sevilla and Paris St-Germain manager has galvanised the club on and off the pitch after the stale end to the Wenger era. He was a constant blur of movement in his technical area almost guiding every move by hand.

Emery has, crucially, made an instant connection with Arsenal's fans, regularly urging them to turn up the volume at moments when the stadium threatened to go quiet.

Arsenal simply refused to give an inch to Spurs and Emery was bold when Spurs led at half-time, sending on Lacazette and Ramsey.

His side had not played well in the first half, but the changes gave them a turbo-charge.

It was said the true test of Emery's work would come when they faced their closest rivals. This was an examination they passed with flying colours.

Arsenal show new-found resilience - key stats

The last time Arsenal won a north London derby in the Premier League after trailing at half time was in September 2007 - a 3-1 victory.

They have scored more second-half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (24).

If Premier League matches finished at half-time this season, Arsenal would be 19th in the table.

Arsenal have found the net at least once in each of their past 23 home games against Spurs in all competitions, since a goalless draw in November 1998.

Tottenham have dropped more points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal than any side has against another in the competition (40).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player to score with 10 consecutive shots on target in the Premier League since Blackburn's Benni McCarthy in October 2007.

Since his debut in the Premier League in February, only Mohamed Salah (20) has scored as many goals in the competition as Aubameyang (20).

No player has scored more Premier League north London derby goals than Harry Kane, was had eight - putting him level with Emmanuel Adebayor.

