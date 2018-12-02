Premier League
Liverpool1Everton0

Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford error gifts Divock Origi late winner

By Patrick Jennings

BBC Sport

Divock Origi
The match appeared set for a draw when Pickford fumbled a high ball

Liverpool's Divock Origi scored a bizarre 96th-minute goal in sensational circumstances as a terrible Jordan Pickford error gifted the Reds victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

It sent his manager Jurgen Klopp sprinting onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson and the fans into raptures, but it was cruel on Everton, who had at times played the more adventurous football in a lively encounter.

The 232nd meeting between the city rivals looked set to be heading for a draw when Pickford mishandled a high ball that seemed to be heading over his bar and spilled it out to Origi.

A late substitute making his first Premier League appearance since August 2017, all the Belgian striker had to do was nod into an empty net to secure a win that consolidates Liverpool's second place, two points behind defending champions Manchester City.

It was Origi's third goal against Everton - his best record against any side for Liverpool.

It was the fifth Premier League injury-time winner Liverpool have scored against Everton - again, they have not scored more against any other side in the Premier League era.

The Toffees remain without a victory in their past 18 meetings with Liverpool, and are winless at Anfield this century.

They remain in sixth position in the table, eight points below Tottenham in fifth and Arsenal in fourth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 13Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 12GomezBooked at 80mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 77mins
  • 23ShaqiriBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKeitaat 71'minutes
  • 9Roberto FirminoSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes
  • 10Mané
  • 11SalahSubstituted forSturridgeat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 8Keita
  • 15Sturridge
  • 18Moreno
  • 22Mignolet
  • 27Origi
  • 32Matip

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Keane
  • 13Mina
  • 12Digne
  • 11WalcottSubstituted forLookmanat 63'minutes
  • 8André GomesBooked at 88mins
  • 17Gueye
  • 20BernardSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 89'minutes
  • 10G SigurdssonBooked at 90minsSubstituted forZoumaat 90+1'minutes
  • 30Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 3Baines
  • 5Zouma
  • 14Tosun
  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 26Davies
  • 29Calvert-Lewin
  • 31Lookman
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 1, Everton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Everton 0.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 1, Everton 0. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from very close range to the top left corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kurt Zouma (Everton).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Idrissa Gueye (Everton) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Kurt Zouma replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Booking

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton).

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Bernard.

Booking

André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

Attempt blocked. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Divock Origi (Liverpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a corner.

Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Seamus Coleman.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Roberto Firmino.

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).

Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge following a fast break.

Booking

Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.

Booking

Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge replaces Mohamed Salah.

Foul by Naby Keita (Liverpool).

André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keita replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.

Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1412204363738
2Liverpool1411302752236
3Chelsea1494130111931
4Arsenal1493232181430
5Tottenham14100425151030
6Everton146442016422
7Man Utd146442223-122
8Leicester146352017321
9Bournemouth146262321220
10Watford146261719-220
11Brighton145361620-418
12Wolves144461317-416
13West Ham144371722-515
14Crystal Palace143381017-712
15Newcastle143381119-812
16Cardiff143291327-1411
17Huddersfield14248924-1510
18Southampton141671226-149
19Burnley142391329-169
20Fulham1422101435-218
View full Premier League table

