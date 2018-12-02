Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford error gifts Divock Origi late winner

The match appeared set for a draw when Pickford fumbled a high ball

Liverpool's Divock Origi scored a bizarre 96th-minute goal in sensational circumstances as a terrible Jordan Pickford error gifted the Reds victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

It sent his manager Jurgen Klopp sprinting onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson and the fans into raptures, but it was cruel on Everton, who had at times played the more adventurous football in a lively encounter.

The 232nd meeting between the city rivals looked set to be heading for a draw when Pickford mishandled a high ball that seemed to be heading over his bar and spilled it out to Origi.

A late substitute making his first Premier League appearance since August 2017, all the Belgian striker had to do was nod into an empty net to secure a win that consolidates Liverpool's second place, two points behind defending champions Manchester City.

It was Origi's third goal against Everton - his best record against any side for Liverpool.

It was the fifth Premier League injury-time winner Liverpool have scored against Everton - again, they have not scored more against any other side in the Premier League era.

The Toffees remain without a victory in their past 18 meetings with Liverpool, and are winless at Anfield this century.

They remain in sixth position in the table, eight points below Tottenham in fifth and Arsenal in fourth.

More to follow.