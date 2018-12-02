Match ends, Liverpool 1, Everton 0.
Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford error gifts Divock Origi late winner
Liverpool's Divock Origi scored a bizarre 96th-minute goal in sensational circumstances as a terrible Jordan Pickford error gifted the Reds victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
It sent his manager Jurgen Klopp sprinting onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson and the fans into raptures, but it was cruel on Everton, who had at times played the more adventurous football in a lively encounter.
The 232nd meeting between the city rivals looked set to be heading for a draw when Pickford mishandled a high ball that seemed to be heading over his bar and spilled it out to Origi.
A late substitute making his first Premier League appearance since August 2017, all the Belgian striker had to do was nod into an empty net to secure a win that consolidates Liverpool's second place, two points behind defending champions Manchester City.
It was Origi's third goal against Everton - his best record against any side for Liverpool.
It was the fifth Premier League injury-time winner Liverpool have scored against Everton - again, they have not scored more against any other side in the Premier League era.
The Toffees remain without a victory in their past 18 meetings with Liverpool, and are winless at Anfield this century.
They remain in sixth position in the table, eight points below Tottenham in fifth and Arsenal in fourth.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 13Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 12GomezBooked at 80mins
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 5Wijnaldum
- 3FabinhoBooked at 77mins
- 23ShaqiriBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKeitaat 71'minutes
- 9Roberto FirminoSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes
- 10Mané
- 11SalahSubstituted forSturridgeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 8Keita
- 15Sturridge
- 18Moreno
- 22Mignolet
- 27Origi
- 32Matip
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 4Keane
- 13Mina
- 12Digne
- 11WalcottSubstituted forLookmanat 63'minutes
- 8André GomesBooked at 88mins
- 17Gueye
- 20BernardSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 89'minutes
- 10G SigurdssonBooked at 90minsSubstituted forZoumaat 90+1'minutes
- 30Richarlison
Substitutes
- 3Baines
- 5Zouma
- 14Tosun
- 22Stekelenburg
- 26Davies
- 29Calvert-Lewin
- 31Lookman
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Everton 0.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1, Everton 0. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from very close range to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kurt Zouma (Everton).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Idrissa Gueye (Everton) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Kurt Zouma replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Booking
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Bernard.
Booking
André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Divock Origi (Liverpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a corner.
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Seamus Coleman.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Roberto Firmino.
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge following a fast break.
Booking
Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
Booking
Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge replaces Mohamed Salah.
Foul by Naby Keita (Liverpool).
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keita replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).