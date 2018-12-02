Match ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0.
Manchester City Women 2-0 Arsenal Women: Georgia Stanway ends Arsenal's 100% start
Manchester City ended Women's Super League leaders Arsenal's 100% start with a brace from Georgia Stanway.
The deserved win extended second-placed City's own unbeaten record, moving them within three points of the Gunners.
Stanway poked home from Demi Stokes' left-wing cross early on, before adding a sublime second after half-time.
The England forward latched on to Keira Walsh's ball, beat two defenders and found the bottom corner to clinch the win and throw the title race wide open.
After 10 league games, City are now the only unbeaten side in the top flight, after a superb defensive display that saw the prolific Gunners fail to score in a game for the first time since April.
Joe Montemurro's visitors, who were without star midfielders Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs because of long-term injuries, were unable to create the chances that had previously seen them average nearly four goals per game this term.
The closest they came to scoring at the Academy Stadium was when Katie McCabe struck the woodwork from the edge of the area in the first half.
But England winger Nikita Parris earlier went close to adding to City's tally, as the home side breathed fresh life into a title race that could well now go down to the wire.
The two title rivals will not meet again in the league until the final day of the season on 12 May.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 25WullaertSubstituted forMcManusat 86'minutes
- 12Stanway
- 19WeirSubstituted forEmslieat 45'minutes
- 17ParrisSubstituted forBeckieat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 2Jans
- 11Beckie
- 14Morgan
- 22Emslie
- 23McManus
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 17Evans
- 6WilliamsonBooked at 56mins
- 16Quinn
- 20Bloodworth
- 7van de DonkBooked at 52mins
- 15McCabeBooked at 74mins
- 19WältiBooked at 89mins
- 28GayleSubstituted forHazardat 78'minutes
- 11Miedema
- 23MeadBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 3Mitchell
- 24Kuyken
- 27Grant
- 29Hazard
- Referee:
- Abby Marriott
- Attendance:
- 2,149
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0.
Booking
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dominique Bloodworth.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Abbie McManus replaces Tessa Wullaert.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women).
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Amelia Hazard replaces Paige Bailey Gayle.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Nikita Parris.
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.
Booking
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Tessa Wullaert tries a through ball, but Georgia Stanway is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paige Bailey Gayle (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dominique Bloodworth.
Booking
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women).
Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.