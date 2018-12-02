Manchester City Women 2-0 Arsenal Women: Georgia Stanway ends Arsenal's 100% start

Youngster Georgia Stanway took her tally for the season up to nine goals with her double against Arsenal

Manchester City ended Women's Super League leaders Arsenal's 100% start with a brace from Georgia Stanway.

The deserved win extended second-placed City's own unbeaten record, moving them within three points of the Gunners.

Stanway poked home from Demi Stokes' left-wing cross early on, before adding a sublime second after half-time.

The England forward latched on to Keira Walsh's ball, beat two defenders and found the bottom corner to clinch the win and throw the title race wide open.

After 10 league games, City are now the only unbeaten side in the top flight, after a superb defensive display that saw the prolific Gunners fail to score in a game for the first time since April.

Joe Montemurro's visitors, who were without star midfielders Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs because of long-term injuries, were unable to create the chances that had previously seen them average nearly four goals per game this term.

The closest they came to scoring at the Academy Stadium was when Katie McCabe struck the woodwork from the edge of the area in the first half.

But England winger Nikita Parris earlier went close to adding to City's tally, as the home side breathed fresh life into a title race that could well now go down to the wire.

The two title rivals will not meet again in the league until the final day of the season on 12 May.