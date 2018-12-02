Hearts 1-2 Rangers: Goals from Goldson & Morelos send Steven Gerrard's side top

Ten-man Rangers moved top of the Premiership for the first time under Steven Gerrard after a fiery comeback victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Following a rash challenge from Scott Arfield on goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, the visitors held on for the final 20 minutes to move one point clear.

Hearts were rewarded for a strong start by a Gareth McAuley own goal but Connor Goldson quickly levelled.

Alfredo Morelos then added the decisive touch from an offside position.

The striker's goal, equalling the Premiership era record of scoring in seven successive games, was one of many contentious moments in a tempestuous game.

It was a fourth league loss in a row for Hearts, who were top of the table in early November, leaving them in fourth place.

The hosts were much improved from their limp loss at St Mirren and headers from Steven MacLean and Arnaud Djoum forced good early saves from Allan McGregor.

A neat move on 29 minutes culminated with Marcus Godinho delivering a low cross from the right and a sliding McAuley could only divert the ball into his own net.

Rangers responded with a ferocious onslaught, with Djoum diving to nod clear from a Ovie Ejaria header, moments before the leveller arrived.

Zlamal saved well at the feet of Goldson from a corner but the central defender was able to bundle the rebound high into the net.

A James Tavernier free kick brushed the side-netting and Zlamal blocked bravely from McAuley as Rangers kept up the pressure and then came what proved to be the winner.

Morelos, who spurned a good chance on the volley before Hearts scored raced away too early from a free-kick and was clearly offside when he applied a deft touch to Tavernier's terrific delivery. The goal stood and took the Colombian's tally for the season to 17.

Morelos was involved in a running battle with returning Hearts captain Christophe Berra all afternoon, with both men frequently wrestling off the ball.

The frantic pace continued in the second half, with both sets of players, both dugouts and all the fans inside a packed stadium screaming for every decision.

Goalmouth chances dried up though, as Rangers took a hold of midfield and looked menacing on the counter-attack.

Morelos went close, stretching to send Ejaria's cross just wide before Rangers picked up their seventh red card of the season.

Zlamal produced two good stops to deny Daniel Candeias and Morelos and had the ball in both hands on the goal-line as Arfield came clattering in to ram it over the line, crashing into the keeper's head with his knee.

Referee Bobby Madden, who had produced just one yellow card in a stormy contest, immediately sent Arfield packing but Gerrard's depleted side had few problems holding out.