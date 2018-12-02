Swindon Town 0-1 Woking: National League South side cause shock at County Ground

Jake Hyde headed Woking into a 1-0 lead early in the second half

National League South side Woking sprung an upset against League Two Swindon Town as Jake Hyde's header was enough to put them in the FA Cup third round.

Hyde glanced in at the near post from full-back Josh Casey's cross from the left for the game's only goal.

There were 37 places between the two sides in the footballing pyramid before kick-off but The Cards, who are currently joint top of their division, made the better of their few chances.

Swindon's defeat at the County Ground was the fourth time since 2010 the Robins have been knocked out by non-league opposition.

Woking will be in the third-round draw for the first time in 22 years and it was former Swindon trainee Hyde who helped book their place.

Hyde failed to make a senior appearance for the Robins during his time the club, but the 28-year-old, who was released by Maidenhead United last summer, will now be remembered by Swindon fans for the wrong reasons.

