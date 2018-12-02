Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Woking 1.
Swindon Town 0-1 Woking: National League South side cause shock at County Ground
National League South side Woking sprung an upset against League Two Swindon Town as Jake Hyde's header was enough to put them in the FA Cup third round.
Hyde glanced in at the near post from full-back Josh Casey's cross from the left for the game's only goal.
There were 37 places between the two sides in the footballing pyramid before kick-off but The Cards, who are currently joint top of their division, made the better of their few chances.
Swindon's defeat at the County Ground was the fourth time since 2010 the Robins have been knocked out by non-league opposition.
Woking will be in the third-round draw for the first time in 22 years and it was former Swindon trainee Hyde who helped book their place.
Hyde failed to make a senior appearance for the Robins during his time the club, but the 28-year-old, who was released by Maidenhead United last summer, will now be remembered by Swindon fans for the wrong reasons.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1McCormick
- 2Knoyle
- 5Lancashire
- 6Woolfenden
- 3IandoloSubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
- 8AlzateSubstituted forAndersonat 59'minutes
- 4Dunne
- 10Doughty
- 7McCourt
- 11Twine
- 9PryceSubstituted forAdebayoat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Vigouroux
- 13Nelson
- 14Smith
- 15Adebayo
- 16McGlashan
- 17Anderson
- 18Taylor
Woking
- 1Ross
- 2Collier
- 5Gerring
- 4Cook
- 3Casey
- 8Little
- 6JolleyBooked at 30mins
- 7EdserBooked at 63mins
- 10Kretzschmar
- 9HydeSubstituted forLuerat 78'minutes
- 11LozaBooked at 67minsSubstituted forWheelerat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ofori-Acheampong
- 14Hodges
- 15Gayle
- 16Luer
- 17Spence
- 18Schotterl
- 19Wheeler
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 3,654
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home15
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Woking 1.
Corner, Woking. Conceded by James Dunne.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Ben Gerring (Woking) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jak McCourt (Swindon Town).
Toby Edser (Woking) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Twine (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Collier (Woking).
Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Nick Wheeler replaces Jamar Loza.
Scott Twine (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Jolley (Woking).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Matthew Taylor replaces Ellis Iandolo.
Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamar Loza (Woking).
Attempt saved. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. James Dunne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Greg Luer replaces Jake Hyde.
Hand ball by Michael Doughty (Swindon Town).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Christian Jolley.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Armani Little.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Nathan Collier.
Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Jamar Loza (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Armani Little (Woking) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Toby Edser (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toby Edser (Woking).
Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Swindon Town).
Jake Hyde (Woking) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town).
Josh Casey (Woking) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Elijah Adebayo replaces Sol Pryce.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Keshi Anderson replaces Steven Alzate.
Jak McCourt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Armani Little (Woking).
Kyle Knoyle (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Hyde (Woking).
Attempt missed. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.