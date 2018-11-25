Alfredo Morelos: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will 'fall out with people' to keep striker

Alfredo Morelos scored his 16th goal of the season, before picking up his 13th yellow card

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will "fight tooth and nail" to keep Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox for as long as he can.

The striker came on to score the second goal and set up the third in a 3-0 win over Livingston that moved Rangers to second in the Scottish Premiership.

However, a 13th yellow card of the season means the Colombian, 22, will serve a league suspension.

"I will fall out with people to keep him here, that's how much I like him," said Gerrard.

"He is happy, he is enjoying his work. I'm told by people who have been around a long time it's the happiest he has looked.

"He recently signed a new deal. He has just got to keep going. The key thing for us is to keep him healthy and try to avoid these yellow cards."

Morelos scored 18 goals in his debut campaign at Ibrox and is already on 16 in his second season in Glasgow.

He was rested as Rangers kicked off the first of four matches in 11 days but he came on for Kyle Lafferty in the 62nd minute with the hosts struggling to finish off Livingston after Daniel Candeias' 20th-minute opener.

"There is no doubt he is going to shatter what he got last season because we are creating chances," said Gerrard.

"I love him and respect him - but I also understand every player has his price. From day one I have told you I love him and that hasn't changed. It has grown, it is getting more.

"I want to keep him here as long as possible because he makes my job a lot easier."

Morelos' booking on Saturday appeared to be for dissent after referee Nick Walsh tried to speak to the Colombia international and Livingston defender Alan Lithgow following a clash between the pair.

"No complaints," said Gerrard. "I need to share some of that blame as well.

"I'm asking him to be in people's faces, I'm asking him to be aggressive and press and not stop short, and really do what other centre-forwards do to our defenders.

"His performance for 30 minutes was superb and we have just got to enjoy him. He's a top player."

Livi denied 'stonewall penalty' - Holt

Livingston manager Gary Holt felt his side, who were missing four strikers and started with midfielder Scott Robinson up front, were unlucky to lose at Ibrox.

"We went toe to toe, we were well in the game, and I firmly believe second half we were the better team," he said.

"It's disappointing to come away 3-0 because it's harsh on them, but we have to take it on the chin.

"We just never got that wee bit of luck in front of goal. I do believe we should definitely have had one penalty in the first half. It's a stonewall penalty for me.

"I think it was Glenn Middleton. He doesn't see him coming, Dec [Gallagher] has toed it away and his leg has followed through and it's got to kick something. It kicked Dec and it's a penalty."