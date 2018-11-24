Premier League quick stats: Manchester City, Murray, Liverpool, Ranieri
-
- From the section Premier League
A prolific Manchester City equalled a 67-year-old record with a 4-0 win at West Ham, while Mohamed Salah continued his revival in form to help second-placed Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road.
Crystal Palace held Manchester United to a goalless draw to end a 29-year losing streak at Old Trafford. That allowed Everton, who beat Cardiff 1-0, to move above the Red Devils into the top six.
Dele Alli demonstrated why Chelsea are his favourite opponent as Tottenham won 3-1 at Wembley to move above them into third. New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri, who saw his side beat Southampton 3-2, kept up a remarkable record after taking over teams. And Glenn Murray created yet more history for Brighton, but it wasn't enough for victory against Leicester, with their game ending 1-1.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:
- West Ham have lost all four meetings with Manchester City at the London Stadium in all competitions, scoring just once and conceding 17.
- City became the second non-London club to win six consecutive top-flight games in the capital after Portsmouth did so in 1950 and 1951.
- Brighton's Glenn Murray made his 100th Premier League appearance. At 35 years and 60 days, he's the ninth oldest outfield player to reach the milestone in the competition.
- No English player has scored more goals in Europe's big five leagues this season than Seagulls striker Murray (7).
- New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has won his first league game in charge of a team in six of his last seven such attempts (L1).
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their opening 13 matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2007-08.
- Mohamed Salah has had a hand in six goals in his last five Premier League games for Liverpool (4 goals, 2 assists), as many as he managed in his previous 11.
- Mark Hughes has won just three of his 21 Premier League games in charge of Southampton (14.3%), the worst win rate of any Saints manager who has been in the dugout for at least 20 games in the competition.
- Crystal Palace picked up their first point in a league game at Old Trafford since winning 2-1 in December 1989. Saturday's draw ended a run of 11 successive defeats away against Manchester United.
- Man Utd failed to score in a top-flight home meeting with Crystal Palace for the first time since October 1970.
- This was United's 65th 0-0 draw in the 26 seasons of the Premier League - 31% of them have come in the six seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
- Watford have lost three of their last four home top-flight games (W1), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 15 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League (W8, D4).
- Tottenham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Chelsea, as many as they had in their previous 20 against them in the competition (W3 D9 L8).
- It's also the first time Tottenham have won consecutive league games against Chelsea since August 1987.
- Dele Alli's early opener means he has now scored six goals against Chelsea in all competitions, more than he has scored against any other side.