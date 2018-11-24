Irish Premiership: Waterworth hat-trick as Linfield go back to top

Andrew Waterworth's goal made it 2-0 to Linfield against Cliftonville

Andrew Waterworth scored a hat-trick as Linfield beat Cliftonville 4-2 to return to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Ballymena United had briefly led the league standings after Friday's win away to Newry but they are now a point behind David Healey's Belfast Blues.

Glenavon are a point behind the leaders after beating bottom-placed Ards 3-1.

Crusaders got a late 3-2 win over Institute, Dungannon beat Glentoran 1-0 and Warrenpoint saw off Coleraine 2-1.

Relive the key moments from Saturday's Premiership action

How they stand: Irish Premiership table

Goals action: Ballymena win away to Newry

Linfield's win in the entertaining Belfast derby at Windsor Park was their first win in three.

Jimmy Callacher met a corner to head them into the lead with striker Waterworth sliding in at the near post to make it two.

Andrew Mitchell put Glenavon ahead in their home match against Ards

Joe Gormley pulled one back before the break only for Waterworth to net again from a Kirk Millar ball.

Jamie Harney headed a second for Cliftonville but Waterworth struck again with a classy finish to seal the home victory.

Third-placed Glenavon, who had taken just one from from their previous three games, were 1-0 up after 20 minutes against Ards thanks to Andrew Mitchell's goal.

Josh Daniels made it 2-0 early in the second half and, although Ards hit back through Michael McLellan, former Northern Ireland player Sammy Clingan wrapped up the 3-1 win.

Crusaders clinched a fortunate 3-2 home win over Institute, Rory Patterson scoring the winner with a penalty right at the end.

Patterson had scored a brilliant right-foot opener, but 'Stute drew level with a Michael McCrudden penalty.

Rory Patterson scored the first for Crusaders at home to Institute

Paul Heatley raced through to put the champions 2-1 up but visiting skipper McCrudden produced a second equaliser.

Referee Ian McNabb awarded the late spot-kick, adjudging David Cushley had been fouled by Jamie Dunne, and Patterson confidently netted with the last kick of the game.

Warrenpoint earned a narrow home victory over Coleraine, Robbie Norton scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Alan O'Sullivan had put Warrenpoint into the lead in the first half but Coleraine produced a quick reply through Darren McCauley's header.

It was a challenge by Gareth McConaghie on O'Sullivan which led to Norton's penalty and Town's first league win in six.

Dungannon's mini-revival under new boss Kris Lindsay continued as they got a 1-0 home win over out-of-sorts Glentoran.

Seanan Clucas scored the goal to make it two wins and two draws in the last four for the Swifts.

Glentoran, seventh in the table, have taken just one point from a possible 15.

Danske Bank Premiership Crusaders 3-2 Institute Dungannon Swifts 1-0 Glentoran Glenavon 3-1 Ards Linfield 4-2 Cliftonville Warrenpoint Town 2-1 Coleraine