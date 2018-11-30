Newcastle United v West Ham United

Mohamed Diame scored against his former side as Newcastle claimed a third successive win versus West Ham last season

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will assess Paul Dummett, who missed Monday's win at Burnley with a muscle problem.

If he is fit the Welshman may replace Ciaran Clark, who deputised for him as part of a back three against the Clarets.

Marko Arnautovic is set to start for West Ham despite limping off last weekend with a hip problem.

Fit-again Andy Carroll could make his 200th Premier League appearance, while Jack Wilshere is also in contention.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: As November began with Newcastle still winless and prophecies of relegation doom were sounded, Rafa Benitez remained sanguine.

Pointing to last term's early struggles of Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, he more than once stated: "I am 100% convinced we will stay up."

Three wins out of three later, that confident message has spread, with the task now to keep the momentum against another team with an experienced manager who prefers to play the long game.

Manuel Pellegrini was also a picture of patience amid West Ham's losing start, and has now serenely played down any hype about the "pressure" of this particular finely-balanced game.

Keep calm and carry on, gentlemen.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "Momentum is always important and Newcastle have trust in this moment because they are winning.

"I don't think it is a crucial match for both teams but it is an important match for both teams.

"We need to add points, they are at home and in a good moment but, after this one, we need to play 24 games more."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Magpies are currently unbeaten in four games and have won their past three, and I can see them getting three more points here.

West Ham, meanwhile, have only won one of their past six matches. Flaky is probably a good way to describe them, although I don't see them getting dragged down into the relegation battle.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won four of their past five games against West Ham, including the last three.

The Hammers have won just one of their last 14 games at St James' Park, a sequence spanning 20 years (D5, L8). Their only win there this century was by 1-0 in November 2012.

Newcastle United

The Magpies have won three successive games - their best run since a four-match winning streak in March and April this year.

Six of Newcastle's 11 league goals this season have been headers, equivalent to 54.5% - the highest percentage in the top flight.

Rafael Benitez has won 11 Premier League games against West Ham, more than versus any other side, including six victories in seven home matches.

Benitez is one short of becoming the eighth manager to win 100 Premier League home games. Arsene Wenger (286) and Jose Mourinho (105) are the only foreign coaches to have reached the landmark.

Matt Ritchie has registered 14 league assists since joining Newcastle in July 2016, more than any other Magpies player.

West Ham United