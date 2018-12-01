Match ends, Leicester City 2, Watford 0.
Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Vardy penalty helps Foxes beat Hornets
James Maddison's superb volley helped Leicester climb to seventh in the Premier League as they claimed a comfortable victory over Watford.
Jamie Vardy's first-half penalty had put the Foxes ahead, with the forward converting from the spot for the second week running after being brought down by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.
Maddison then made the points secure, juggling Marc Albrighton's searching pass on his foot and knee before dispatching a sumptuous effort past Foster.
The visitors' day went from bad to worse in the second half as they missed a succession of chances before midfielder Etienne Capoue was dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Kelechi Iheanacho late on.
The result leaves Watford, who have won just twice in their past 10 fixtures, in 10th while Leicester leapfrog Manchester United, who play Southampton at 17:30 GMT.
Incisive Leicester cut through
While Watford dominated possession with 62% it was the hosts who demonstrated the greater attacking thrust, largely thanks to the pace and movement of their front four.
While Nampalys Mendy and Wilfred Ndidi laid the platform in midfield, the quartet of Vardy, Maddison, Albrighton and Demarai Gray prospered on the counter-attack.
Vardy's run off the shoulder of Watford defenders Craig Cathcart and Adrian Mariappa resulted in Foster clattering in to him for the Leicester penalty - the 13th the former England forward has converted out of 15 attempts in the top flight.
And a sweeping riposte initiated by Maddison from a Watford attack then brought the second goal, with Vardy turning Mariappa and Albrighton picking out the midfielder, who had raced 50 yards to receive his pass.
Leicester continued in the same vein after the break.
Content to soak up pressure, Ricardo Pereira's surge forward from full-back then released Gray, who smashed his shot against the post.
Watford fail to fire
The Watford manager Javi Gracia had suggested his team needed to rediscover their cutting edge in the build-up to this game.
But having managed just one goal in their previous three matches, there were few signs his players are close to recovering their goal-scoring instincts at the King Power Stadium.
Instead it was more of the same for the Hornets, who also have a question mark over their form on the road, with this defeat their 14th in their past 19 matches away from Vicarage Road.
Top scorer Roberto Pereyra's form is symptomatic of those troubles.
Four of the five goals scored by the Argentine this season have been at home and he passed up a glorious chance to reduce the gap early in the second half.
But he was not the only one guilty of wasting opportunities.
Isaac Success fired over when through on goal and substitute Andre Gray missed three excellent chances as Gracia's team battled in vain to retrieve the two-goal deficit.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Ricardo Pereira
- 5Morgan
- 6EvansSubstituted forIborraat 84'minutes
- 3Chilwell
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 7GraySubstituted forSöyüncüat 69'minutes
- 10MaddisonBooked at 90mins
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 62mins
- 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 8Iheanacho
- 12Ward
- 20Okazaki
- 21Iborra
- 27Diabaté
- 28Fuchs
Watford
- 26Foster
- 21Femenía
- 6Mariappa
- 15Cathcart
- 25Holebas
- 16Doucouré
- 29CapoueBooked at 90mins
- 19HughesSubstituted forChalobahat 76'minutes
- 37PereyraSubstituted forDeeneyat 55'minutes
- 7DeulofeuSubstituted forGrayat 55'minutes
- 10SuccessBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 9Deeney
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 14Chalobah
- 18Gray
- 27Kabasele
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 31,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Watford 0.
Booking
James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the red card.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Watford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a headed pass.
Booking
Isaac Success (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Isaac Success (Watford).
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Vicente Iborra replaces Jonny Evans.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nampalys Mendy.
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Jamie Vardy.
Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Chilwell (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Caglar Söyüncü replaces Demarai Gray.
Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Holebas with a cross.
Booking
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Andre Gray replaces Gerard Deulofeu.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Troy Deeney replaces Roberto Pereyra.
Attempt missed. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu following a fast break.
Offside, Watford. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Gerard Deulofeu is caught offside.
Offside, Leicester City. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leicester City 2, Watford 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leicester City 2, Watford 0.
Attempt missed. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.