Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Vardy penalty helps Foxes beat Hornets

James Maddison returned from suspension to score his fourth goal of the season for Leicester against Watford

James Maddison's superb volley helped Leicester climb to seventh in the Premier League as they claimed a comfortable victory over Watford.

Jamie Vardy's first-half penalty had put the Foxes ahead, with the forward converting from the spot for the second week running after being brought down by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Maddison then made the points secure, juggling Marc Albrighton's searching pass on his foot and knee before dispatching a sumptuous effort past Foster.

The visitors' day went from bad to worse in the second half as they missed a succession of chances before midfielder Etienne Capoue was dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Kelechi Iheanacho late on.

The result leaves Watford, who have won just twice in their past 10 fixtures, in 10th while Leicester leapfrog Manchester United, who play Southampton at 17:30 GMT.

Incisive Leicester cut through

While Watford dominated possession with 62% it was the hosts who demonstrated the greater attacking thrust, largely thanks to the pace and movement of their front four.

While Nampalys Mendy and Wilfred Ndidi laid the platform in midfield, the quartet of Vardy, Maddison, Albrighton and Demarai Gray prospered on the counter-attack.

Vardy's run off the shoulder of Watford defenders Craig Cathcart and Adrian Mariappa resulted in Foster clattering in to him for the Leicester penalty - the 13th the former England forward has converted out of 15 attempts in the top flight.

And a sweeping riposte initiated by Maddison from a Watford attack then brought the second goal, with Vardy turning Mariappa and Albrighton picking out the midfielder, who had raced 50 yards to receive his pass.

Leicester continued in the same vein after the break.

Content to soak up pressure, Ricardo Pereira's surge forward from full-back then released Gray, who smashed his shot against the post.

Watford fail to fire

The Watford manager Javi Gracia had suggested his team needed to rediscover their cutting edge in the build-up to this game.

But having managed just one goal in their previous three matches, there were few signs his players are close to recovering their goal-scoring instincts at the King Power Stadium.

Instead it was more of the same for the Hornets, who also have a question mark over their form on the road, with this defeat their 14th in their past 19 matches away from Vicarage Road.

Top scorer Roberto Pereyra's form is symptomatic of those troubles.

Four of the five goals scored by the Argentine this season have been at home and he passed up a glorious chance to reduce the gap early in the second half.

But he was not the only one guilty of wasting opportunities.

Isaac Success fired over when through on goal and substitute Andre Gray missed three excellent chances as Gracia's team battled in vain to retrieve the two-goal deficit.

