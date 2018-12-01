Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley: Zaha stars as Eagles dominate

James McArthur's opener was Crystal Palace's first home goal from open play this season

A confident Crystal Palace side outplayed Burnley at Selhurst Park to claim their first home Premier League win of the season.

The Eagles took the lead early on when James McArthur's low cross eluded everyone to drift in at the back post, before Andros Townsend added a second with a superb left-footed drive 12 minutes from time.

In truth, it could have been worse for Burnley, who had Joe Hart to thank for a number of fine saves, while Palace missed several good chances prior to Townsend's stunner.

The result means Palace have ended a run of eight league games without a win and move up three places to 14th, while Burnley lie 18th, and are winless in their past seven league outings.

Impressive Eagles claim deserved victory

Prior to Saturday's result, the Selhurst Park season-ticket holders had not witnessed a home win since the final game of 2017-18 - but it was worth the wait.

Given the way Palace started the game, it was difficult to believe they had only claimed two points at home prior to this match.

Roy Hodgson's side dominated from the first whistle, with Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend doing the bulk of the damage.

They deservedly - and perhaps fortunately - took the lead on 16 minutes thanks to McArthur's intended cross from the left, but they could have gone ahead earlier.

Cheikhou Kouyate was inches away from tapping in a Zaha cross on four minutes, and Hart had to be at his best shortly after when he tipped Max Meyer's curling effort round a post.

The Eagles missed a spate of chances in the second period - with Meyer, Luka Milivojevic, Zaha, Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt all guilty parties.

It felt like they could pay for their poor finishing, but Townsend's goal-of-the-month contender made the result safe late on.

Zaha shines brightest for Palace

Following his return from injury at Old Trafford last Saturday, Zaha was back to his brilliant best against the Clarets.

The Ivorian forward was a constant menace, using his pace and trickery to put Burnley's defenders on the back foot throughout.

He was also able to bring his team-mates into the game, too, linking up particularly well with Meyer and Van Aanholt, who charged forward from left-back at every opportunity.

The only thing missing from his performance was a goal.

That's not to say he didn't have chances. On multiple occasions he was able to weave his way into the Clarets' box, only to find Hart or a despairing block in his way.

Although his lack of end product may be a slight concern for Hodgson, it must not take away from a masterful overall performance.

Burnley's awful form continues

Burnley failed to register a victory in either October or November and that dismal form continued into December.

Their winless run does include defeats by Chelsea and Manchester City, but nonetheless it illustrates the rut Dyche's side find themselves in.

The Clarets offered little. Their first shot did not come until the 65th minute, and even then Johann Berg Gudmundsson's effort was easily blocked.

They finished with four shots - none of which were on target - and Palace had 29.

Jack Cork and Steven Defour were helpless to stop Meyer's runs from deep, while Eagles skipper Milivojevic was able to dictate play with ease.

At times, it looked like centre-back Kevin Long, who made six tackles and seven clearances, was the only man standing in the way of a marauding Palace front line.

England centre-back James Tarkowski has recovered from a hernia operation and was named in the matchday squad for the first time since 3 November.

But it seems Burnley need more than a fit-again Tarkowski to fix a back line which has conceded 29 goals in 14 league games.

What's next?

Crystal Palace travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Tuesday, 4 December (19:45 GMT).

Burnley host Liverpool on Wednesday, 5 December (19:45).