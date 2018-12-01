Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0.
Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley: Zaha stars as Eagles dominate
A confident Crystal Palace side outplayed Burnley at Selhurst Park to claim their first home Premier League win of the season.
The Eagles took the lead early on when James McArthur's low cross eluded everyone to drift in at the back post, before Andros Townsend added a second with a superb left-footed drive 12 minutes from time.
In truth, it could have been worse for Burnley, who had Joe Hart to thank for a number of fine saves, while Palace missed several good chances prior to Townsend's stunner.
The result means Palace have ended a run of eight league games without a win and move up three places to 14th, while Burnley lie 18th, and are winless in their past seven league outings.
Impressive Eagles claim deserved victory
Prior to Saturday's result, the Selhurst Park season-ticket holders had not witnessed a home win since the final game of 2017-18 - but it was worth the wait.
Given the way Palace started the game, it was difficult to believe they had only claimed two points at home prior to this match.
Roy Hodgson's side dominated from the first whistle, with Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend doing the bulk of the damage.
They deservedly - and perhaps fortunately - took the lead on 16 minutes thanks to McArthur's intended cross from the left, but they could have gone ahead earlier.
Cheikhou Kouyate was inches away from tapping in a Zaha cross on four minutes, and Hart had to be at his best shortly after when he tipped Max Meyer's curling effort round a post.
The Eagles missed a spate of chances in the second period - with Meyer, Luka Milivojevic, Zaha, Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt all guilty parties.
It felt like they could pay for their poor finishing, but Townsend's goal-of-the-month contender made the result safe late on.
Zaha shines brightest for Palace
Following his return from injury at Old Trafford last Saturday, Zaha was back to his brilliant best against the Clarets.
The Ivorian forward was a constant menace, using his pace and trickery to put Burnley's defenders on the back foot throughout.
He was also able to bring his team-mates into the game, too, linking up particularly well with Meyer and Van Aanholt, who charged forward from left-back at every opportunity.
The only thing missing from his performance was a goal.
That's not to say he didn't have chances. On multiple occasions he was able to weave his way into the Clarets' box, only to find Hart or a despairing block in his way.
Although his lack of end product may be a slight concern for Hodgson, it must not take away from a masterful overall performance.
Burnley's awful form continues
Burnley failed to register a victory in either October or November and that dismal form continued into December.
Their winless run does include defeats by Chelsea and Manchester City, but nonetheless it illustrates the rut Dyche's side find themselves in.
The Clarets offered little. Their first shot did not come until the 65th minute, and even then Johann Berg Gudmundsson's effort was easily blocked.
They finished with four shots - none of which were on target - and Palace had 29.
Jack Cork and Steven Defour were helpless to stop Meyer's runs from deep, while Eagles skipper Milivojevic was able to dictate play with ease.
At times, it looked like centre-back Kevin Long, who made six tackles and seven clearances, was the only man standing in the way of a marauding Palace front line.
England centre-back James Tarkowski has recovered from a hernia operation and was named in the matchday squad for the first time since 3 November.
But it seems Burnley need more than a fit-again Tarkowski to fix a back line which has conceded 29 goals in 14 league games.
What's next?
Crystal Palace travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Tuesday, 4 December (19:45 GMT).
Burnley host Liverpool on Wednesday, 5 December (19:45).
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 5Tomkins
- 12Sakho
- 3van Aanholt
- 18McArthurSubstituted forSchluppat 78'minutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 8Kouyaté
- 7MeyerBooked at 84minsSubstituted forPuncheonat 90+2'minutes
- 10TownsendSubstituted forSørlothat 88'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 2Ward
- 9Sørloth
- 14J Ayew
- 15Schlupp
- 31Guaita
- 34Kelly
- 42Puncheon
Burnley
- 20Hart
- 2Lowton
- 28Long
- 6MeeBooked at 42mins
- 3Taylor
- 25LennonSubstituted forBradyat 45'minutes
- 16DefourSubstituted forVokesat 60'minutes
- 4Cork
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 13Hendrick
- 11WoodSubstituted forBarnesat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Heaton
- 5Tarkowski
- 9Vokes
- 10Barnes
- 12Brady
- 18Westwood
- 26Bardsley
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 25,098
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Hand ball by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon replaces Max Meyer.
Hand ball by Sam Vokes (Burnley).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Alexander Sørloth replaces Andros Townsend.
Delay in match Robbie Brady (Burnley) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Booking
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Max Meyer (Crystal Palace).
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
Robbie Brady (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Chris Wood.
Attempt missed. Kevin Long (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces James McArthur.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt following a fast break.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.