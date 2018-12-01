Match ends, Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1.
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City had to work hard to see off a determined Bournemouth side before Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan secured the win that sends them five points clear at the top of the Premier League.
City's victory maintains their 100% home record in the league this season, with eight wins out of eight, but this latest triumph was not as straightforward as the scoreline might suggest.
All seemed to be going to plan for Pep Guardiola's side when Bernardo Silva smashed them ahead early on, with the Portuguese midfielder following up after Asmir Begovic had denied Leroy Sane.
But the home side, with David Silva on the bench and top scorer Sergio Aguero absent altogether after he complained of a muscle discomfort, relaxed a little too much before half-time and were deservedly punished.
To the displeasure of the home fans, the Cherries were given far too much time and space to build outside the box and Simon Francis swung in a perfect cross for Callum Wilson to rise and head home.
Bournemouth threatened again after half-time when King's looping cross almost dropped in at the far post, while City looked surprisingly short of urgency or inspiration.
It was Sterling who supplied the spark they were missing, to continue his remarkable run of scoring against the Cherries.
The England forward followed up after Begovic could only parry Danilo's low shot and Nathan Ake failed to clear, firing into the roof of the net for his 10th goal in seven games against the Cherries.
Bournemouth, looking to avoid a fourth successive defeat, did not lie down and some dangerous balls into the box ensured some nervous moments for the Etihad faithful.
It took Gundogan's close-range finish to make sure of the points with 11 minutes remaining, with the impressive Sane providing the assist with a precise pull-back.
City must hope Aguero absence is a short one
This is the start of a punishing six-week schedule that sees City play 13 games in the space of 44 days, including every midweek and weekend in December.
So it was perhaps not surprising that Guardiola chose to shuffle his squad, with five changes from the midweek draw with Lyon. Although the omission of Aguero was forced upon him.
With seven goals in his past 10 games, the Argentina striker has been in prolific form in recent weeks, and he was the player City missed more than most here.
Before Saturday, City's attack had been even more lethal than the same stage last season, with more shots and shots on target than in 2017-18.
But their attacks were strangely short of an end product for almost an hour of this game, and the home crowd were beginning to voice their frustration until Sterling struck.
Bournemouth get their game-plan right
Bournemouth had been beaten heavily on each of their three previous visits to the Etihad, conceding a total of 13 goals.
But Cherries boss Eddie Howe did much better with his approach this time, with his side well organised at the back and frequently breaking forward dangerously too.
They had already got in some good positions without finding the right final ball when Wilson rose to power his header home, and continued to look dangerous with the score at 1-1.
City are the only Premier League team this season not to have dropped any points this season from winning positions, but that scenario looked a distinct possibility until Sterling struck.
Even then, the Cherries did not crumble. Four successive defeats have taken the shine off Bournemouth's strong start to the season, but this performance should give them some belief that they can stay in the top half of the table.
Man of the match - Leroy Sane (Man City)
Involved in two of City's three goals and only denied one himself by Asmir Begovic's superb late stop, the German winger's desire did not dip even when his side let Bournemouth back in the game.
His all-round action-packed display was epitomised by his dash back to dispossess Joshua King as the Cherries threatened on the break.
What the managers said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport:
"It was a good win. After the Champions League it is always tough. People think it's easy for us but that is not the truth, so I like to win in this way.
"We were flat but after we were more aggressive and we changed the game. I asked them for more at half-time but the first five minutes was no good, they didn't listen. But one action from Raheem Sterling changed the game.
"Leroy Sane was fantastic too. We don't expect every 90 minutes to have an incredible performance. Sometimes it happens. It is a lesson we have to learn, how to win when we are tired."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport:
"We nullified them for long periods and had moments ourselves when the ball could have bounced our way. It was a good time to score, right on half-time.
"We haven't done enough defensively and weren't clinical enough in attack. We have an honest group of players and I can't fault them at all.
"The three goals we conceded were scrappy - they didn't cut through us with beautiful football and we kick ourselves for that.
"Our plan worked, we're frustrated because we had good counter-attacks - the ball just didn't bounce our way, This is the closest we have come here."
On Tyrone Mings' penalty appeal: "It's one of those where as the away team, with no noise to disturb the referee, it's easy to wave away. It could have been a penalty."
What's next?
City travel to Watford on Tuesday (20:00 GMT) looking for their seventh successive Premier League win.
Bournemouth host Huddersfield on the same night (19:45) looking for their first league victory since 27 October.
Line-ups
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 3Danilo
- 30Otamendi
- 14Laporte
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forDelphat 54'minutes
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forMahrezat 87'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 8Gündogan
- 7Sterling
- 33Gabriel JesusSubstituted forSilvaat 77'minutes
- 19Sané
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 4Kompany
- 18Delph
- 21Silva
- 26Mahrez
- 47Foden
- 49Muric
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 26Mings
- 11Daniels
- 17KingSubstituted forStanislasat 85'minutes
- 16L Cook
- 6Surman
- 24FraserSubstituted forBrooksat 72'minutes
- 13WilsonSubstituted forMoussetat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 9Mousset
- 18Defoe
- 19Stanislas
- 20Brooks
- 21Rico
- 25Simpson
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 54,409
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Danilo.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Offside, Bournemouth. David Brooks tries a through ball, but Simon Francis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Bernardo Silva.
Foul by Danilo (Manchester City).
Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Callum Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces Joshua King.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Steve Cook.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Steve Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. David Silva replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Attempt missed. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. David Brooks replaces Ryan Fraser.
Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Attempt blocked. Danilo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Bournemouth 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Danilo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Foul by Danilo (Manchester City).
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fabian Delph replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.