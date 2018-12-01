Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton: Florin Andone's strike downs 10-man Terriers

Florin Andone joined Brighton from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer

Florin Andone scored his first goal in English football to earn Brighton victory and end 10-man Huddersfield's three-match unbeaten run.

Andone nodded home Solly March's cross midway through the second half to give the Seagulls their first league victory since October.

Mathias Jorgensen had given Huddersfield the lead after just 58 seconds - the fastest goal in the Premier League this season - when he headed in off the post after Bruno had failed to clear Philip Billing's long throw-in.

However, the Terriers were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes when Steve Mounie was penalised for a high challenge on Yves Bissouma.

Brighton made their numerical advantage count as Shane Duffy equalised deep into added time at the end of the first half, and the fightback was complete when Andone struck from close range after 69 minutes.

Victory lifts Brighton up a place to 11th while Huddersfield drop two places to 17th.

Terriers fail to build on fast start

Having taken just three points from their first 10 games, Huddersfield had won two and drawn one of their previous three league matches to climb out of the relegation zone.

David Wagner's side could hardly have wished for a better start at the John Smith's Stadium as they took the lead inside the opening minute.

Billing's long throw caused chaos in the Brighton rearguard as Bruno mis-hit his clearance straight to Jorgensen, whose header struck the inside of the post on its way past Mat Ryan.

Mounie thumped a powerful effort over the crossbar not long afterwards as the Terriers laid siege to the Brighton goal.

The Frenchman's straight red card for a high challenge on Bissouma proved to be the turning point, though.

Duffy's header on the stroke of half-time galvanised the visitors, whose winning goal came following a period of sustained pressure.

Patient Seagulls claim rare away win

Only Cardiff and Fulham had collected fewer away points than Brighton prior to Saturday's encounter.

The Seagulls' travel sickness looked set to continue following Jorgensen's early opener, but Chris Hughton's team eventually gained a stranglehold on proceedings in West Yorkshire.

Jonathan Hogg somehow managed to block Andone's goal-bound effort on the line after Duffy's header had been saved by Lossl.

Jose Izquierdo also forced Lossl into action with a curling effort from the edge of the box, before Duffy's powerful header levelled.

Brighton, who had left top scorer Glenn Murray on the bench, remained firmly in control after the break and got the second goal their superiority deserved when Andone ghosted in front of his marker to head in March's pin-point cross.

The win ends the Seagulls' three-match winless run and lifts Hughton's side nine points clear of the Premier League's bottom three.

More to follow.