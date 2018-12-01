Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton: Florin Andone's strike downs 10-man Terriers
Florin Andone scored his first goal in English football to earn Brighton victory and end 10-man Huddersfield's three-match unbeaten run.
Andone nodded home Solly March's cross midway through the second half to give the Seagulls their first league victory since October.
Mathias Jorgensen had given Huddersfield the lead after just 58 seconds - the fastest goal in the Premier League this season - when he headed in off the post after Bruno had failed to clear Philip Billing's long throw-in.
However, the Terriers were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes when Steve Mounie was penalised for a high challenge on Yves Bissouma.
Brighton made their numerical advantage count as Shane Duffy equalised deep into added time at the end of the first half, and the fightback was complete when Andone struck from close range after 69 minutes.
Victory lifts Brighton up a place to 11th while Huddersfield drop two places to 17th.
Terriers fail to build on fast start
Having taken just three points from their first 10 games, Huddersfield had won two and drawn one of their previous three league matches to climb out of the relegation zone.
David Wagner's side could hardly have wished for a better start at the John Smith's Stadium as they took the lead inside the opening minute.
Billing's long throw caused chaos in the Brighton rearguard as Bruno mis-hit his clearance straight to Jorgensen, whose header struck the inside of the post on its way past Mat Ryan.
Mounie thumped a powerful effort over the crossbar not long afterwards as the Terriers laid siege to the Brighton goal.
The Frenchman's straight red card for a high challenge on Bissouma proved to be the turning point, though.
Duffy's header on the stroke of half-time galvanised the visitors, whose winning goal came following a period of sustained pressure.
Patient Seagulls claim rare away win
Only Cardiff and Fulham had collected fewer away points than Brighton prior to Saturday's encounter.
The Seagulls' travel sickness looked set to continue following Jorgensen's early opener, but Chris Hughton's team eventually gained a stranglehold on proceedings in West Yorkshire.
Jonathan Hogg somehow managed to block Andone's goal-bound effort on the line after Duffy's header had been saved by Lossl.
Jose Izquierdo also forced Lossl into action with a curling effort from the edge of the box, before Duffy's powerful header levelled.
Brighton, who had left top scorer Glenn Murray on the bench, remained firmly in control after the break and got the second goal their superiority deserved when Andone ghosted in front of his marker to head in March's pin-point cross.
The win ends the Seagulls' three-match winless run and lifts Hughton's side nine points clear of the Premier League's bottom three.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 5Kongolo
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 10MooySubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
- 6HoggSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes
- 8Billing
- 37Durm
- 21PritchardSubstituted forDepoitreat 49'minutes
- 24MounieBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 9Kachunga
- 12Hamer
- 14Sobhi
- 18Mbenza
- 19Williams
- 20Depoitre
Brighton
- 1Ryan
- 2BrunoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBalogunat 78'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 4Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 30Bernardo
- 24Pröpper
- 8BissoumaSubstituted forKayalat 90+1'minutes
- 20March
- 13Groß
- 19Izquierdo
- 10AndoneSubstituted forMurrayat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bong
- 7Kayal
- 9Locadia
- 11Knockaert
- 14Balogun
- 17Murray
- 23Steele
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 22,973
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Philip Billing.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Erik Durm.
Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal replaces Yves Bissouma.
Foul by José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erik Durm (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Booking
Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Erik Durm (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Glenn Murray replaces Florin Andone.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leon Balogun replaces Bruno.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Williams replaces Jonathan Hogg.
Delay in match Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town).
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith replaces Aaron Mooy.
Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Davy Pröpper tries a through ball, but Florin Andone is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Florent Hadergjonaj (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Izquierdo.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Zanka (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Zanka.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yves Bissouma tries a through ball, but José Izquierdo is caught offside.