Premier League
Southampton2Man Utd2

Southampton 2-2 Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku scores in St Mary's draw

By Tom Rostance

BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku scores for Manchester United against Southampton
Romelu Lukaku ended a 981-minute wait for a goal for Manchester United with his first-half strike

Manchester United recovered from a terrible start but were still held to a disappointing draw in another unconvincing display at struggling Southampton.

Jose Mourinho's side were facing an embarrassing defeat early on as the Saints went into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Marcus Rashford inspired a comeback before half-time, with two goals in six minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera earning the visitors a point.

Neither side were able to mount any real pressure in the second half, with the draw leaving the Saints in the relegation zone with just one win in their past 18 Premier League games.

Mark Hughes' side will reflect on a costly capitulation at the end of the first half after fine goals from Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares had seemingly put them in control.

United move seventh - still six points off a Champions League place and a massive 16 shy of the lead held by rivals Manchester City.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 1McCarthy
  • 5Stephens
  • 3Yoshida
  • 4VestergaardBooked at 59mins
  • 43Valery
  • 23HøjbjergBooked at 35mins
  • 18LeminaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDavisat 90+2'minutes
  • 2Cédric Soares
  • 22Redmond
  • 61ObafemiSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 64'minutes
  • 17ArmstrongBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Hoedt
  • 8Davis
  • 10Austin
  • 14Romeu
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 20Gabbiadini
  • 28Gunn

Man Utd

  • 1De Gea
  • 18YoungBooked at 90mins
  • 39McTominay
  • 4Jones
  • 31Matic
  • 23ShawSubstituted forDalotat 72'minutes
  • 27FellainiBooked at 35mins
  • 21Herrera
  • 6PogbaBooked at 53mins
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forLingardat 86'minutes
  • 10RashfordBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMartialat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Mata
  • 11Martial
  • 14Lingard
  • 16Rojo
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Romero
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
30,187

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 2, Manchester United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Manchester United 2.

Booking

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

Attempt missed. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Steven Davis replaces Mario Lemina.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by David De Gea.

Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).

Mario Lemina (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Stephens.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot replaces Luke Shaw because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Luke Shaw (Manchester United) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

Attempt saved. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Manolo Gabbiadini replaces Michael Obafemi.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yan Valery (Southampton).

Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.

Booking

Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton).

Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1412204363738
2Liverpool1310302652133
3Tottenham13100323111230
4Chelsea1384128111728
5Arsenal1383228161227
6Everton136432015522
7Man Utd146442223-122
8Leicester146352017321
9Bournemouth146262321220
10Watford146261719-220
11Brighton145361620-418
12Wolves144461317-416
13West Ham144371722-515
14Crystal Palace143381017-712
15Newcastle143381119-812
16Cardiff143291327-1411
17Huddersfield14248924-1510
18Southampton141671226-149
19Burnley142391329-169
20Fulham132291433-198
View full Premier League table

