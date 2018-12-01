Match ends, Southampton 2, Manchester United 2.
Southampton 2-2 Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku scores in St Mary's draw
Manchester United recovered from a terrible start but were still held to a disappointing draw in another unconvincing display at struggling Southampton.
Jose Mourinho's side were facing an embarrassing defeat early on as the Saints went into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.
Marcus Rashford inspired a comeback before half-time, with two goals in six minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera earning the visitors a point.
Neither side were able to mount any real pressure in the second half, with the draw leaving the Saints in the relegation zone with just one win in their past 18 Premier League games.
Mark Hughes' side will reflect on a costly capitulation at the end of the first half after fine goals from Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares had seemingly put them in control.
United move seventh - still six points off a Champions League place and a massive 16 shy of the lead held by rivals Manchester City.
Line-ups
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 5Stephens
- 3Yoshida
- 4VestergaardBooked at 59mins
- 43Valery
- 23HøjbjergBooked at 35mins
- 18LeminaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDavisat 90+2'minutes
- 2Cédric Soares
- 22Redmond
- 61ObafemiSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 64'minutes
- 17ArmstrongBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Hoedt
- 8Davis
- 10Austin
- 14Romeu
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 20Gabbiadini
- 28Gunn
Man Utd
- 1De Gea
- 18YoungBooked at 90mins
- 39McTominay
- 4Jones
- 31Matic
- 23ShawSubstituted forDalotat 72'minutes
- 27FellainiBooked at 35mins
- 21Herrera
- 6PogbaBooked at 53mins
- 9LukakuSubstituted forLingardat 86'minutes
- 10RashfordBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMartialat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Mata
- 11Martial
- 14Lingard
- 16Rojo
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 22Romero
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 30,187
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Manchester United 2.
Booking
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Steven Davis replaces Mario Lemina.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by David De Gea.
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Lemina.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
Mario Lemina (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot replaces Luke Shaw because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luke Shaw (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Attempt saved. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Manolo Gabbiadini replaces Michael Obafemi.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Valery (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
Booking
Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton).
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.