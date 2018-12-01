Southampton 2-2 Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku scores in St Mary's draw

Romelu Lukaku ended a 981-minute wait for a goal for Manchester United with his first-half strike

Manchester United recovered from a terrible start but were still held to a disappointing draw in another unconvincing display at struggling Southampton.

Jose Mourinho's side were facing an embarrassing defeat early on as the Saints went into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Marcus Rashford inspired a comeback before half-time, with two goals in six minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera earning the visitors a point.

Neither side were able to mount any real pressure in the second half, with the draw leaving the Saints in the relegation zone with just one win in their past 18 Premier League games.

Mark Hughes' side will reflect on a costly capitulation at the end of the first half after fine goals from Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares had seemingly put them in control.

United move seventh - still six points off a Champions League place and a massive 16 shy of the lead held by rivals Manchester City.

More to follow.