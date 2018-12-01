Kilmarnock 3-0 Hibernian: Steve Clarke's side overcome floodlight failures

Fears the match may have to be abandoned eventually subsided

Two temporary floodlight failures could not prevent Kilmarnock moving to within a point of the Scottish Premiership summit with an easy win over Hibernian.

Eamonn Brophy slid Steve Clarke's side in front early on, then converted a penalty following Darren McGregor's foul on Jordan Jones.

The second half was interrupted twice when the power went out.

But after play resumed for a second time, Greg Stewart dinked the ball over Adam Bogdan for Kilmarnock's third.

Kilmarnock, who host Livingston on Wednesday, stretch their unbeaten run to three and are second - a point off leaders Celtic, who have two games in hand.

Hibs are winless in six and slip to eighth place before their midweek meeting with second-bottom St Mirren.

Darkness falls but Kilmarnock dominant

Clarke had not previously enjoyed victory over Hibernian as Kilmarnock manager and had watched his side ship 10 goals in the Ayrshire side's past three meetings with Neil Lennon's men.

But it was Lennon who opted for a more conservative line-up with defender Efe Ambrose pushed up into midfield to protect a back three and Miquel Nelom given his first start at left wing-back.

Kilmarnock's gameplan was to press down the left with Jones and he gave Steven Whittaker and Darren McGregor a torrid time.

It was from Jones' quick throw-in that Stewart held off two Hibs defenders to set up Brophy for the opener, then Jones played a one-two with Greg Taylor before being upended by McGregor for Brophy's spot-kick.

Apart from an off-target Martin Boyle shot, Hibernian were absent as an attacking force in the first half. They improved after the break, with substitute Daryl Horgan forcing a save from Daniel Bachmann, but Kilmarnock's lead was rarely in danger.

And not even the stadium being plunged into darkness at 16:09 and then again at 16:39 could save Hibs, with the match eventually concluding at 17:20 just after Stewart had finished with composure.

Brophy took his season's tally to seven

'Hibs' poorest performance in 2018' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin at Rugby Park

They may have issues with regards the power supply at Rugby Park but there is certainly no lack of spark on the pitch after a scintillating performance by Kilmarnock.

From the first minute to the last, they were quite outstanding with Stewart and Brophy leading the line magnificently. They also had the trickery of Jones and Rory McKenzie on the flanks, and Alan Power and Gary Dicker completely controlling the midfield. On this evidence, they are more than worthy of their place in second place in the table.

For Lennon, there will be a lot of soul searching in what was probably Hibs' poorest performance in 2018. It's now six matches without a victory and not the form required heading into the busiest time of the season.

'It could have been more' - reaction

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "I thought we were good, first half especially. Neil Lennon came with a little bit of a different side but we got the early goal and that was crucial.

"Second half, we invited them on a little bit. If we'd have been a little bit more clinical we could've had a bigger scoreline."