Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham: Canaries fight back to go top of Championship

Teemu Pukki scored his 11th league goal of the season as Norwich City came from behind to beat Rotherham and go back to the top of the Championship.

The Millers took an early lead when Richie Towell scored on the rebound after Will Vaulks' initial shot had been blocked.

The promotion chasers levelled after the break when Todd Cantwell scored his first goal in professional football from Pukki's pullback.

Teenager Maximillian Aarons put Norwich in front with a header from Cantwell's through ball before Pukki wrapped up the win from close range.

The Canaries had been knocked off top spot earlier in the day after Leeds beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Rotherham are without an away win all season and Daniel Farke's Norwich were ultimately good value for their 12th league win of the campaign.

Pukki's late goal, from Marco Stiepermann's pass, was the Finn's 15th for club and country in 2018-19 and lifted the hosts five points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

Norwich host struggling Bolton next Saturday, while Rotherham travel to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Krul
  • 37Aarons
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 15Klose
  • 12LewisSubstituted forRhodesat 87'minutes
  • 27Tettey
  • 8VrancicSubstituted forTrybullat 89'minutes
  • 17Buendía
  • 18Stiepermann
  • 36Cantwell
  • 22PukkiSubstituted forGodfreyat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Godfrey
  • 7Marshall
  • 11Rhodes
  • 19Trybull
  • 24Passlack
  • 32Srbeny
  • 33McGovern

Rotherham

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Vyner
  • 5Ajayi
  • 15RobertsonSubstituted forWoodat 45'minutes
  • 3Mattock
  • 4Vaulks
  • 7FordeSubstituted forProctorat 73'minutes
  • 23Williams
  • 22NewellSubstituted forTaylorat 42'minutes
  • 13Towell
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Wood
  • 9Proctor
  • 11Taylor
  • 12Price
  • 17Manning
  • 25Wiles
  • 28Jones
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
25,858

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 3, Rotherham United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Rotherham United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Ben Godfrey replaces Teemu Pukki.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Timm Klose.

Attempt saved. Tom Trybull (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

Tom Trybull (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zak Vyner (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Williams.

Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Trybull.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Tom Trybull replaces Mario Vrancic.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Jordan Rhodes replaces Jamal Lewis.

Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).

Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 3, Rotherham United 1. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross.

Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).

Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.

Offside, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).

Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Jamie Proctor replaces Anthony Forde.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 2, Rotherham United 1. Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a through ball.

Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.

Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Mattock.

Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3Middlesbrough2098322111135
4West Brom19104541271434
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753730731
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Preston205783135-422
18Brentford195683028221
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Bolton2046101326-1318
23Millwall1945102332-917
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
View full Championship table

