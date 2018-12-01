Match ends, Norwich City 3, Rotherham United 1.
Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham: Canaries fight back to go top of Championship
- From the section Championship
Teemu Pukki scored his 11th league goal of the season as Norwich City came from behind to beat Rotherham and go back to the top of the Championship.
The Millers took an early lead when Richie Towell scored on the rebound after Will Vaulks' initial shot had been blocked.
The promotion chasers levelled after the break when Todd Cantwell scored his first goal in professional football from Pukki's pullback.
Teenager Maximillian Aarons put Norwich in front with a header from Cantwell's through ball before Pukki wrapped up the win from close range.
The Canaries had been knocked off top spot earlier in the day after Leeds beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Rotherham are without an away win all season and Daniel Farke's Norwich were ultimately good value for their 12th league win of the campaign.
Pukki's late goal, from Marco Stiepermann's pass, was the Finn's 15th for club and country in 2018-19 and lifted the hosts five points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.
Norwich host struggling Bolton next Saturday, while Rotherham travel to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37Aarons
- 6Zimmermann
- 15Klose
- 12LewisSubstituted forRhodesat 87'minutes
- 27Tettey
- 8VrancicSubstituted forTrybullat 89'minutes
- 17Buendía
- 18Stiepermann
- 36Cantwell
- 22PukkiSubstituted forGodfreyat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Godfrey
- 7Marshall
- 11Rhodes
- 19Trybull
- 24Passlack
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
Rotherham
- 1Rodák
- 2Vyner
- 5Ajayi
- 15RobertsonSubstituted forWoodat 45'minutes
- 3Mattock
- 4Vaulks
- 7FordeSubstituted forProctorat 73'minutes
- 23Williams
- 22NewellSubstituted forTaylorat 42'minutes
- 13Towell
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 6Wood
- 9Proctor
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 17Manning
- 25Wiles
- 28Jones
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 25,858
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Rotherham United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Ben Godfrey replaces Teemu Pukki.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Timm Klose.
Attempt saved. Tom Trybull (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
Tom Trybull (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Williams.
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Trybull.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Tom Trybull replaces Mario Vrancic.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jordan Rhodes replaces Jamal Lewis.
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).
Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Rotherham United 1. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross.
Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Offside, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jamie Proctor replaces Anthony Forde.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 2, Rotherham United 1. Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a through ball.
Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.
Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).