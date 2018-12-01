Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham: Canaries fight back to go top of Championship

Maximillian Aarons has scored two goals this season

Teemu Pukki scored his 11th league goal of the season as Norwich City came from behind to beat Rotherham and go back to the top of the Championship.

The Millers took an early lead when Richie Towell scored on the rebound after Will Vaulks' initial shot had been blocked.

The promotion chasers levelled after the break when Todd Cantwell scored his first goal in professional football from Pukki's pullback.

Teenager Maximillian Aarons put Norwich in front with a header from Cantwell's through ball before Pukki wrapped up the win from close range.

The Canaries had been knocked off top spot earlier in the day after Leeds beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Rotherham are without an away win all season and Daniel Farke's Norwich were ultimately good value for their 12th league win of the campaign.

Pukki's late goal, from Marco Stiepermann's pass, was the Finn's 15th for club and country in 2018-19 and lifted the hosts five points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

Norwich host struggling Bolton next Saturday, while Rotherham travel to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.