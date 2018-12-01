Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 3.
Middlesbrough 0-3 Aston Villa: Villa ease to victory at below-par Boro
Aston Villa continued their ascent towards the Championship top six with a dominant victory at Middlesbrough.
James Chester prodded in after Boro failed to clear a corner, before Tammy Abraham doubled the lead from close range in the second half with his seventh goal in four matches.
Glenn Whelan's low, 25-yard shot was spilled into his own net by Darren Randolph late on to earn Dean Smith's side a fourth victory in five matches.
The visitors were good value for their win, creating the better of the chances, as Middlesbrough struggled going forward.
Their best opportunity came 10 minutes from time when Jordan Hugill's fierce shot was superbly tipped onto the underside of the crossbar by Orjan Nyland.
Villa are now up to eighth in a tight league table, three points outside the play-offs. For third-placed Boro it was a first defeat since the start of October.
While Villa's potency in front of goal made the difference at the Riverside, their leaky defence which shipped five goals against Nottingham Forest in midweek was watertight against a tame home attack.
Boro had only conceded 11 goals all season heading into the game, but could not deal with the pace of Villa's frontline, including the impressive Yannick Bolasie, who replaced Jonathan Kodjia in the starting XI.
However, it was defender Chester who gave the West Midlanders the lead - the Welshman left with a tap-in as goalkeeper Randolph failed to punch clear.
Villa continued to dominate in the second half and on-loan striker Abraham, fresh from his four goals in the 5-5 draw with Forest, slid in Bolasie's cross before Whelan capped their superiority thanks to Randolph's howler.
Next up for Villa is a trip to neighbours West Brom on Friday, while Tony Pulis' side host Blackburn the following day.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 23Randolph
- 20FrySubstituted forMcNairat 59'minutes
- 24Flint
- 6Batth
- 3FriendBooked at 71mins
- 8Clayton
- 37BesicSubstituted forAssombalongaat 62'minutes
- 19Downing
- 16Howson
- 28TavernierSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 62'minutes
- 11Hugill
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 4Ayala
- 9Assombalonga
- 10Braithwaite
- 17McNair
- 22Saville
- 26Wing
Aston Villa
- 1Nyland
- 27El Mohamady
- 4Tuanzebe
- 5Chester
- 3Taylor
- 22El Ghazi
- 7McGinnSubstituted forWhelanat 82'minutes
- 14Hourihane
- 11BolasieSubstituted forKodjiaat 73'minutes
- 10Grealish
- 18AbrahamSubstituted forHoganat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Whelan
- 9Hogan
- 15Jedinak
- 26Kodjia
- 31Bunn
- 38O'Hare
- 39Revan
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 23,424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 3.
Hand ball by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).
James Chester (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).
Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 3. Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Tammy Abraham.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Glenn Whelan replaces John McGinn.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. George Friend (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Hugill.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross.
Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jonathan Kodjia replaces Yannick Bolasie.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).
Booking
George Friend (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paddy McNair with a cross.
Foul by James Chester (Aston Villa).
Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 2. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie following a corner.
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Darren Randolph tries a through ball, but Jordan Hugill is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Britt Assombalonga replaces Muhamed Besic.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Martin Braithwaite replaces Marcus Tavernier.
Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa).
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Paddy McNair.
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa).
Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.