Middlesbrough 0-3 Aston Villa: Villa ease to victory at below-par Boro

James Chester has scored three goals in his last seven games for Villa

Aston Villa continued their ascent towards the Championship top six with a dominant victory at Middlesbrough.

James Chester prodded in after Boro failed to clear a corner, before Tammy Abraham doubled the lead from close range in the second half with his seventh goal in four matches.

Glenn Whelan's low, 25-yard shot was spilled into his own net by Darren Randolph late on to earn Dean Smith's side a fourth victory in five matches.

The visitors were good value for their win, creating the better of the chances, as Middlesbrough struggled going forward.

Their best opportunity came 10 minutes from time when Jordan Hugill's fierce shot was superbly tipped onto the underside of the crossbar by Orjan Nyland.

Villa are now up to eighth in a tight league table, three points outside the play-offs. For third-placed Boro it was a first defeat since the start of October.

While Villa's potency in front of goal made the difference at the Riverside, their leaky defence which shipped five goals against Nottingham Forest in midweek was watertight against a tame home attack.

Boro had only conceded 11 goals all season heading into the game, but could not deal with the pace of Villa's frontline, including the impressive Yannick Bolasie, who replaced Jonathan Kodjia in the starting XI.

However, it was defender Chester who gave the West Midlanders the lead - the Welshman left with a tap-in as goalkeeper Randolph failed to punch clear.

Villa continued to dominate in the second half and on-loan striker Abraham, fresh from his four goals in the 5-5 draw with Forest, slid in Bolasie's cross before Whelan capped their superiority thanks to Randolph's howler.

Next up for Villa is a trip to neighbours West Brom on Friday, while Tony Pulis' side host Blackburn the following day.

Glenn Whelan's speculative effort for Villa's third goal was straight at Darren Randolph