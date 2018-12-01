Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United: Pablo Hernandez capitalises on Dean Henderson error

Pablo Hernandez (front) has scored seven goals this season

Pablo Hernandez capitalised on a dreadful defensive error from Sheffield United to give Leeds United all three points in the Yorkshire derby and send them top of the Championship.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to chase John Egan's overhit backpass to avoid conceding a corner but then miscued his pass out of defence straight to Leeds winger Jack Clarke, who squared for Hernandez to tap in a crucial late winner.

There was still time for the hosts to hit the woodwork when Conor Washington teed himself up for an overhead kick only to see his acrobatic effort come back off the Leeds crossbar in stoppage time.

Before the late drama, home striker Billy Sharp headed over a fine chance and visiting forward Kemar Roofe saw a header flash by Henderson's upright.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will be knocked back off top spot if second-placed Norwich beat Rotherham later on Saturday.

Leeds were forced into an early change when captain Liam Cooper was forced off with a knee injury inside the opening 25 minutes and it was his replacement, Aapo Halme, who had the visitors' best chance in the opening half, Henderson getting down well to save the Finn's deflected shot.

Sheffield United targeted young Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell with testing crosses into the box throughout and should have had their reward when Sharp headed over from David McGoldrick's fine centre.

Peacock-Farrell did well to block McGoldrick's shot after they had conceded possession close to their own goal and it proved to be a similarly self-inflicted error that gave the Elland Road side a first victory at Bramall Lane since 1992.

They host QPR next Saturday, while fifth-placed Sheffield United travel to struggling Reading.