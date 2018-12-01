Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Leeds United 1.
Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United: Pablo Hernandez capitalises on Dean Henderson error
Pablo Hernandez capitalised on a dreadful defensive error from Sheffield United to give Leeds United all three points in the Yorkshire derby and send them top of the Championship.
Goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to chase John Egan's overhit backpass to avoid conceding a corner but then miscued his pass out of defence straight to Leeds winger Jack Clarke, who squared for Hernandez to tap in a crucial late winner.
There was still time for the hosts to hit the woodwork when Conor Washington teed himself up for an overhead kick only to see his acrobatic effort come back off the Leeds crossbar in stoppage time.
Before the late drama, home striker Billy Sharp headed over a fine chance and visiting forward Kemar Roofe saw a header flash by Henderson's upright.
Marcelo Bielsa's side will be knocked back off top spot if second-placed Norwich beat Rotherham later on Saturday.
Leeds were forced into an early change when captain Liam Cooper was forced off with a knee injury inside the opening 25 minutes and it was his replacement, Aapo Halme, who had the visitors' best chance in the opening half, Henderson getting down well to save the Finn's deflected shot.
Sheffield United targeted young Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell with testing crosses into the box throughout and should have had their reward when Sharp headed over from David McGoldrick's fine centre.
Peacock-Farrell did well to block McGoldrick's shot after they had conceded possession close to their own goal and it proved to be a similarly self-inflicted error that gave the Elland Road side a first victory at Bramall Lane since 1992.
They host QPR next Saturday, while fifth-placed Sheffield United travel to struggling Reading.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 6Basham
- 12EganBooked at 33mins
- 5O'Connell
- 2BaldockBooked at 53mins
- 16NorwoodBooked at 80mins
- 4Fleck
- 3StevensBooked at 25minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 84'minutes
- 21DuffySubstituted forWashingtonat 62'minutes
- 17McGoldrick
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 7Lundstram
- 15Coutts
- 19Stearman
- 22Johnson
- 25Moore
- 28Cranie
- 39Washington
Leeds
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 23Phillips
- 18Jansson
- 6CooperSubstituted forHalmeat 21'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 4Forshaw
- 15Dallas
- 3Douglas
- 43KlichBooked at 90mins
- 19HernándezSubstituted forShackletonat 90'minutes
- 7RoofeBooked at 40mins
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Huffer
- 14Sáiz
- 22Harrison
- 34Baker
- 46Shackleton
- 47Clarke
- 52Halme
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 25,794
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Leeds United 1.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.
Booking
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conor Washington (Sheffield United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Pablo Hernández.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Aapo Halme.
Attempt saved. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aapo Halme (Leeds United).
Booking
Aapo Halme (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aapo Halme (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marvin Johnson replaces Enda Stevens.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 0, Leeds United 1. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Booking
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by John Fleck.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Conor Washington (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Attempt missed. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Baldock.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Kemar Roofe.
Offside, Sheffield United. Chris Basham tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Washington replaces Mark Duffy.
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Attempt saved. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.