Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Toulouse 0.
PSG 1-0 Toulouse: Champions win 14th consecutive Ligue 1 game
-
- From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain warmed up for their game against Liverpool by beating Toulouse to extend their record-breaking start to the Ligue 1 season.
The French champions have won all 14 league games, a record at the start of one of Europe's top five leagues.
Edinson Cavani scored the only goal early on with an exquisite flick past a defender and volley.
Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were both out injured but could return when PSG face the Reds on Wednesday.
PSG, one point behind second-placed Liverpool in Champions League Group C, host the Anfield side at 20:00 GMT.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 12MeunierSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 69'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 70'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 27Diaby
- 11Di María
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 80'minutes
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 13Alves da Silva
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 19Diarra
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
Toulouse
- 30Reynet
- 5Moreira
- 2Amian
- 6Jullien
- 29Moubandje
- 12Sylla
- 14DosseviSubstituted forDurmazat 64'minutes
- 22Garcia Alonso
- 26SidibeSubstituted forBostockat 72'minutes
- 7Gradel
- 10Leya IsekaSubstituted forMubeleat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Goicoechea
- 8Jean
- 15Bostock
- 19Diakite
- 21Durmaz
- 23Bodiger
- 24Mubele
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Toulouse 0.
Attempt saved. Kelvin Amian (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Moreira.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher Jullien (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Bostock (Toulouse).
Offside, Toulouse. Steven Moreira tries a through ball, but Firmin Ndombe Mubele is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Julian Draxler.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Attempt saved. Firmin Ndombe Mubele (Toulouse) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel.
Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Firmin Ndombe Mubele replaces Aaron Leya Iseka because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse) because of an injury.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. John Bostock replaces Kalidou Sidibe.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Kalidou Sidibe (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves replaces Thomas Meunier.
Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher Jullien (Toulouse).
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Thiago Silva.