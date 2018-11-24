Match ends, Juventus 2, SPAL 0.
Juventus 2-0 SPAL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 10th Juve goal in win
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th Juventus goal as they beat SPAL to remain unbeaten at the top of Serie A.
Ronaldo turned home Miralem Pjanic's free-kick to give Juve the lead.
Douglas Costa hit the post, with Ronaldo missing an open goal from the rebound - although the Portuguese was offside so it would not have counted.
Mario Mandzukic sealed the champions' win when he converted from close range after keeper Alfred Gomis parried Costa's shot.
Juventus, champions for the past seven years, are nine points clear of Napoli - who have yet to play this weekend - after 12 wins and one draw from 13 games.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 22Perin
- 2De Sciglio
- 24Rugani
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forChielliniat 87'minutes
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 5Pjanic
- 30BentancurBooked at 64mins
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMatuidiat 72'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 4Benatia
- 10Dybala
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 37Spinazzola
SPAL
- 1Gomis
- 29Lazzari
- 4CionekBooked at 39mins
- 27Dias da Silva Dal Belo
- 14Bonifazi
- 93FaresBooked at 49mins
- 6MissiroliSubstituted forValotiat 59'minutes
- 28SchiattarellaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forValdifioriat 83'minutes
- 19Kurtic
- 7Antenucci
- 37PetagnaSubstituted forPaloschiat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Djourou
- 5Simic
- 8Valoti
- 10Floccari
- 11Moncini
- 16Valdifiori
- 22Thiam
- 24Dickmann
- 25Guimaraes Bilher
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 33Costa
- 43Paloschi
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, SPAL 0.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Fares (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini replaces Alex Sandro.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi replaces Andrea Petagna.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mirko Valdifiori (SPAL).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Mirko Valdifiori replaces Pasquale Schiattarella.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a fast break.
Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Thiago Cionek.
Attempt blocked. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lazzari.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Booking
Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Douglas Costa.
Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci.
Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Juan Cuadrado is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mattia Valoti (SPAL) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Petagna.
Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Thiago Cionek (SPAL) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pasquale Schiattarella with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, SPAL 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.