Juventus 2-0 SPAL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 10th Juve goal in win

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive matches for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th Juventus goal as they beat SPAL to remain unbeaten at the top of Serie A.

Ronaldo turned home Miralem Pjanic's free-kick to give Juve the lead.

Douglas Costa hit the post, with Ronaldo missing an open goal from the rebound - although the Portuguese was offside so it would not have counted.

Mario Mandzukic sealed the champions' win when he converted from close range after keeper Alfred Gomis parried Costa's shot.

Juventus, champions for the past seven years, are nine points clear of Napoli - who have yet to play this weekend - after 12 wins and one draw from 13 games.

Mario Mandzukic
This weekend, all Serie A players and coaches are wearing red marks on their faces in a campaign opposing violence against women

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 22Perin
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forChielliniat 87'minutes
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 5Pjanic
  • 30BentancurBooked at 64mins
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMatuidiat 72'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Benatia
  • 10Dybala
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Kean
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 37Spinazzola

SPAL

  • 1Gomis
  • 29Lazzari
  • 4CionekBooked at 39mins
  • 27Dias da Silva Dal Belo
  • 14Bonifazi
  • 93FaresBooked at 49mins
  • 6MissiroliSubstituted forValotiat 59'minutes
  • 28SchiattarellaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forValdifioriat 83'minutes
  • 19Kurtic
  • 7Antenucci
  • 37PetagnaSubstituted forPaloschiat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Djourou
  • 5Simic
  • 8Valoti
  • 10Floccari
  • 11Moncini
  • 16Valdifiori
  • 22Thiam
  • 24Dickmann
  • 25Guimaraes Bilher
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 33Costa
  • 43Paloschi
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSPAL
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, SPAL 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, SPAL 0.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Fares (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini replaces Alex Sandro.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi replaces Andrea Petagna.

Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mirko Valdifiori (SPAL).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Mirko Valdifiori replaces Pasquale Schiattarella.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a fast break.

Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Thiago Cionek.

Attempt blocked. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lazzari.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Booking

Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Douglas Costa.

Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci.

Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Juan Cuadrado is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mattia Valoti (SPAL) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Petagna.

Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Attempt missed. Thiago Cionek (SPAL) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pasquale Schiattarella with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, SPAL 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1312102882037
2Napoli1291226131328
3Inter Milan1391323101328
4Lazio127141814422
5AC Milan126332116521
6Sassuolo125432017319
7Roma135442216619
8Atalanta125342314918
9Fiorentina124531810817
10Torino124531715217
11Parma125251215-317
12Sampdoria124351615115
13Cagliari123541216-414
14Genoa124261726-914
15SPAL134181121-1013
16Udinese133371218-612
17Bologna122461118-710
18Empoli122371221-99
19Frosinone131481026-167
20Chievo120391030-200
View full Italian Serie A table

