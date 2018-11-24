Juventus 2-0 SPAL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 10th Juve goal in win

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive matches for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th Juventus goal as they beat SPAL to remain unbeaten at the top of Serie A.

Ronaldo turned home Miralem Pjanic's free-kick to give Juve the lead.

Douglas Costa hit the post, with Ronaldo missing an open goal from the rebound - although the Portuguese was offside so it would not have counted.

Mario Mandzukic sealed the champions' win when he converted from close range after keeper Alfred Gomis parried Costa's shot.

Juventus, champions for the past seven years, are nine points clear of Napoli - who have yet to play this weekend - after 12 wins and one draw from 13 games.

