Stephen Kenny: Clubs back Dundalk boss for Republic job

Stephen Kenny celebrating a Dundalk success has become a familiar sight in the League of Ireland

Derry City and St Pat's Athletic have given their support to Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny becoming the new Republic of Ireland manager.

Kenny, who has won four League of Ireland titles with Dundalk, is a former Derry manager. He also had a spell in charge of St Pat's U21s.

"His appointment would be just reward for his commitment to the local league," Derry City said on Friday.

Mick McCarthy remains favourite to succeed Martin O'Neill in the post.

"We would like to wish Stephen every success in the process, and if selected we believe he would be an excellent choice," added the Brandywell club.

"Currently Stephen is the most successful manager in the League of Ireland and his appointment would also be just reward for the success he has achieved in raising the profile of the league in European competition.

"With a number of former Derry City players and other League of Ireland players representing the national team, we would be delighted to see a former manager of our club having the ultimate honour of managing the Irish national team. We wish him every success."

Kenny started his managerial career with the U21s at Dublin side St Pat's in 1997 before taking charge of League of Ireland clubs Longford and Bohemians.

"We believe Stephen Kenny is the best candidate and that he has the experience, knowledge, commitment and intellect to change the current direction of the Irish senior team," said St Pat's.

"All involved would know that the country's game would be in the hands of a man who knows and believes that the future of the game is in the nurturing and proper professional development of the game in schools, communities, academies and clubs countrywide."