Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City defender faces three months out

Mendy joins team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo as a long-term absentee

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy could be out of action for up to three months following knee surgery.

City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the 24-year-old Frenchman will be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Last week Mendy underwent surgery in Barcelona for a problem with the meniscus in his left knee.

The former Monaco left-back missed much of last season after suffering cruciate ligament damage to his right knee.

He has made 12 appearances this season and played the full 90 minutes in City's final outing before the international break, the 3-1 derby victory over Manchester United.