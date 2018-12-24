Premier League: Pick your team of 2018

Manchester City celebrate winning the 2017-18 Premier League title
How many players from champions Manchester City will make it into your Premier League team of 2018?

2018. It was the year when football nearly came home and Pep Guardiola won his first Premier League title as Manchester City's record-breaking team became champions.

But which players have impressed you the most this year?

We're asking you to pick your Premier League team of 2018. We've given you lots of options to choose from and a number of different formations.

Don't forget to share your teams on social media. Let the debate begin...

Pick your Premier League Team of 2018

Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.

Find out more

