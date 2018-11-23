Trevor Carson: Motherwell goalkeeper out with deep vein thrombosis

Trevor Carson helped Motherwell reach last season's Scottish Cup final

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is out for "an extended part of the season after developing deep vein thrombosis," the club have announced.

Well said the 30-year-old is "on the mend" after falling ill on Wednesday, "but will require ongoing treatment".

Motherwell host Aberdeen on Saturday.

"It's not your usual injury in that at this stage his return time is not yet fully known and will obviously depend on a number of factors," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"We would like to thank all the staff at University Hospital Wishaw for their diligence and care, given it is the sort of medical emergency that can be and often is life threatening if not treated promptly and correctly."

Former Portsmouth keeper Carson has been at Fir Park since June 2017, making 58 appearances for the club, and has won four caps for Northern Ireland.

He featured in his country's 2-1 defeat by Austria on Sunday.

"As a club, we wish Trevor a very speedy recovery and will give him all the support he needs to get back fit and healthy as soon as possible," added Robinson.