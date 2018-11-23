Sol Campbell: Macclesfield Town in talks with ex-Arsenal defender over manager's position
Macclesfield Town are in talks with former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell about their vacant managerial position, reports BBC Radio Manchester.
Campbell made 646 first-team appearances between 1992 and 2011, in addition to winning 73 England caps.
The 44-year-old has not previously managed but recently worked alongside England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd.
Macclesfield are bottom of League Two having won once in 18 league games.
More to follow.