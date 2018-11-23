Sol Campbell: Macclesfield Town in talks with ex-Arsenal defender over manager's position

Breaking news

Macclesfield Town are in talks with former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell about their vacant managerial position, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Campbell made 646 first-team appearances between 1992 and 2011, in addition to winning 73 England caps.

The 44-year-old has not previously managed but recently worked alongside England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Macclesfield are bottom of League Two having won once in 18 league games.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you