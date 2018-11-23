Mark Hughes: Southampton boss says 'noise' surrounding future 'doesn't faze him'

Mark Hughes replaced Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton boss in March

Southampton manager Mark Hughes says the "noise" surrounding his future is "predictable" and "doesn't faze him".

Hughes was appointed in March but Saints go into Saturday's game at Fulham 17th in the Premier League and without a victory since 1 September.

He has won five of his 24 games in charge, which is the worst ratio - 20.8% - of any recent Saints manager.

"After 20 years doing this job, it's nothing I haven't seen and dealt with before," said the 55-year-old Welshman.

"It becomes a little bit predictable and you understand how it works."

Southampton have won one of Hughes' 20 league matches, averaging 0.8 points per game.

If that points-per-game ratio continues Saints are on course to end the season on 30 points - and the lowest points tally of any team to avoid relegation from the Premier League was West Brom's 34 in 2004-05.

Hughes added: "There will always be speculation, and I call it noise. Once a manager departs after a lot of noise that noise switches to someone else and all the negative stats come out.

"A little bit of the noise is around me at the moment, which is the nature of the role that I have. It will go away with a few good results."

Fulham, who sacked manager Slavisa Jokanovic and replaced him with Claudio Ranieri during the international break, are bottom of the table with five points from their opening 12 games and Hughes is "confident" going into Saturday's match at Craven Cottage (15:00 GMT kick-off).

"We're calm, that's the key," said Hughes, who managed Fulham for 11 months between 2010 and 2011.

"I don't feel the need to get panicked because I'm confident in the ability of the group and the club. We don't feel we are a million miles away from what we need to do.

"You don't get too giddy when you are doing well, and you don't get too down when things aren't going your way."