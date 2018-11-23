N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder signs new five-year deal

N'Golo Kante won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has signed a new five-year deal to keep him at the club until 2023.

The France international, 27, has scored three goals in 81 Premier League appearances for the Blues after joining from Leicester City in 2016.

Chelsea won the league title in Kante's first season at Stamford Bridge and he was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year.

"It has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come," he said.

"Since I came, I have completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about.

"I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."

Kante has 36 caps for France and was a member of their World Cup-winning squad in Russia this summer.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "When he arrived, we knew we had signed a special player - but he has astounded everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays.

"Off the pitch, he remains a dedicated professional and a humble human being despite the fact he is a world champion and a two-time Premier League winner.

"We now look forward to five more years with N'Golo at the heart of the Chelsea midfield."