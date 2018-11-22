Ifab: New rule for substitutes leaving the pitch proposed by football's lawmakers

Under the new rules David Silva (pictured leaving the pitch here) would not walk all the way to the technical area, but instead leave the pitch at the nearest sideline or goal-line if he was substituted

Substitutes will have to leave the pitch at the nearest goal-line or sideline, instead of walking to their technical area, under new proposals recommended by football's lawmakers.

The move is designed to stop time wasting by substitutes.

Other proposals include abolishing the "ABBA" format for shootouts and yellow and red cards for team officials.

The wording around handball situations will also be revised, with an emphasis on "'non-deliberate" handballs.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) will vote on the proposals at their annual general meeting on 2 March.

Other law changes recommended at Ifab's annual business meeting in Glasgow on Thursday were: changes to the dropped ball procedure, goalkeepers only being required to have one foot on the goal-line when a penalty kick is taken, the ball not having to leave the penalty area at goal kicks and defending team free kicks taken inside the penalty area.