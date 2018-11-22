Premier League predictions: Lawro v Mumford & Sons

Chelsea are yet to lose under Maurizio Sarri after 18 competitive games - but will that record survive Saturday's trip to play Tottenham at Wembley?

"I think we will see the Blues' first defeat of the season," BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson said.

"Chelsea were average against Everton last time out and if they play like that again, Spurs will turn them over."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guests are Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall from rock band Mumford & Sons.

Marcus (left) says his favourite Wimbledon player is Vinnie Jones while Winston (centre) has Eric Cantona as his Manchester United hero

Marcus supports AFC Wimbledon while Winston is a Manchester United fan, but they both enjoyed England's run to the semi-final of last summer's World Cup - although only Marcus was left wanting more after the Three Lions' defeat by Croatia.

Winston explained: "Marcus was very upset and I was upset, but I thought it was almost as good as winning.

"We had done way better than people expected and for me it brought the nation together in a way that winning would have done anyway, so I was delighted.

"I am glad we didn't get to the final - we would have been thrashed by France."

Marcus responded: "We would have been beaten but to get to a World Cup final in our lifetime would have been unbelievable and we would have been there.

"I have seen a semi-final before, it is my first memory, of Gazza crying in 1990. My brother cried, and I cried - that is not my first football memory, it is my first actual memory.

"So, being at England's next World Cup semi-final since then, that was a big deal, but imagine getting to the final. How can you say it is almost as good as winning it? You are fine with it, but I am still upset."

Winston is optimistic that England will make amends at Euro 2020, however.

He added: "One thing is clear - it's coming home.

"The final will be hosted at Wembley, the home of football and I think we are in with a shout. Why not?"

Premier League predictions - week 13

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Brighton v Leicester

It has been a difficult few weeks for Leicester after the helicopter crash that killed Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others, but they have coped with everything very well, on and off the field.

Vichai's son, Aiyawatt, has taken over the club and pledged to carry on his father's work so nothing will change behind the scenes as they look to move on, and I imagine the Leicester players will be thinking 'that is great, now we need to do our part'.

With only one defeat from their first five games at the Amex Stadium this season, Brighton's home record is decent - but I just feel Leicester will edge this one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 1-0

Everton v Cardiff

Away from home this season, Cardiff have a total of one point and two goals from five games - and it is hard to see them improving on either at Goodison Park.

The Bluebirds just don't ever look like winning on the road, and it will be hard for them against Everton, who are nicely placed and got a decent draw at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Everton boss Marco Silva is getting very close to working out what his best team is, and he has good options from the bench too. They have got the makings of a good side.

They slipped up a couple of times at home earlier this season - losing to West Ham and drawing with Huddersfield - but, otherwise, they have beaten everyone you would expect them to, and Cardiff definitely fall into that category.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 3-0

Fulham v Southampton

You nearly always get a bounce when you bring in a new manager, because players who have been in and out of the team feel they have got a chance to persuade him they should be starting.

Claudio Ranieri is a bit of a feel-good appointment for the fans as well, and I am expecting him to have an instant impact at Craven Cottage after replacing Slavisa Jokanovic.

Saints manager Mark Hughes is already under pressure and a defeat would obviously increase speculation about his own future.

His side were robbed in their last home game against Watford, in terms of a bad decision costing them, because there is no argument against the fact that Charlie Austin's goal should have stood.

But you could also argue that Watford were probably good value for a draw in that game anyway - and it is Saints' performances, as well as their results, that have left Hughes' job under scrutiny.

Southampton's next two games after this one are at home to Manchester United and away to Tottenham, so things are not going to get any easier for him anytime soon.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 2-1

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have not won any of their past seven games in all competitions, and have managed just four goals in that spell too.

So this is simply a game that Manchester United have to win - can you imagine the furore from their fans if they don't?

It is one thing for United to be out-played and beaten by a team as good as Manchester City, which is what happened in the derby last time out, but it will not be acceptable if they slip up here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 2-1

Watford v Liverpool

Despite the controversy over the way they got their point at Southampton before the international break, I actually thought Watford's performance at St Mary's was decent - that part of it seems to have been overlooked a bit.

Liverpool beat Fulham last time out but, for the first time at Anfield this season, they were probably a little bit fortunate to get a win.

There was a question mark over whether Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal for Fulham should have stood just before the Reds took the lead, and they huffed and puffed a bit after that too - it was not a very fluid performance.

It does not matter that Liverpool are not at their best at the moment - that is not a problem - but their preparation for this game might be.

The Reds are obviously not the only team who have seen all their players disappear on international duty over the past fortnight but Jurgen Klopp has an important Champions League match at Paris St-Germain on Wednesday to think about too, which complicates things a little bit for the weekend.

Taking all of that into consideration, I am going to go for a draw. I just have the feeling Watford will be lying in wait for them, and they will see Liverpool as a scalp - just like they did with Spurs when they beat them in September.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 0-2

West Ham v Man City

The international break can be a distraction for the top teams and stop their momentum but I do not see that happening with Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola will be on to his players straight away, ensuring they have got their focus back.

It is seven wins in a row for City in all competitions, and I think they will make it eight this weekend.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, who won the title with City in 2014, is starting to get some consistency from his attacking players like Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic, but upsetting his old team is a big ask.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 1-3

Tottenham v Chelsea (17:30 GMT)

A lot has been made about Chelsea's impressive start under Maurizio Sarri, but Tottenham are only a point behind them.

If they win this, Spurs go above the Blues, which is an extra incentive - not that they need it, because there is not too much love lost between the two sides.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 1-1

SUNDAY

Bournemouth v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)

Wolves had umpteen chances and battered Arsenal last time out, and the Gunners were very fortunate to escape with a draw.

I don't think Arsenal will be so lucky this time, however.

I know they have built up a reputation for fighting back in games since Unai Emery took charge but I am expecting Bournemouth to cause them lots of problems, and also to hold on.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 2-3

Wolves v Huddersfield (16:00 GMT)

I was very impressed by Wolves in their draw at Arsenal - they did enough to win that game.

They should have too much for a Huddersfield side that have mustered two points and four goals from their five away games this season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 0-1

MONDAY

Burnley v Newcastle (20:00 GMT)

Newcastle built up a bit of momentum with their results before the international break and now they have got a run of games where they will expect to pick up more points.

Newcastle's next six Premier League games Home Away 1 December: West Ham 26 November: Burnley 9 December: Wolves 5 December: Everton 22 December: Fulham 15 December: Huddersfield

I don't see them winning on Monday night, though.

Burnley got a good point last time out at Leicester thanks to a determined defensive display and I think we will see more of the same here.

A draw at Turf Moor is still a decent result though - and I think if you offered that to Magpies boss Rafa Benitez now, he would snap your hand off.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mumford & Sons' prediction: 1-1

