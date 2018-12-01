Arsenal v Tottenham: Five reasons Spurs are ready to win at their north London rivals

Tottenham won 1-0 in their last away game against Crystal Palace

Tottenham are terrible at Arsenal. They haven't won there since 2010 and have only been victorious on the Gunners' turf twice in the Premier League era.

Since 1992-93, Arsenal have scored 49 at home in the fixture with Spurs finding the net just 25 times.

But could it be different this time? Here are five reasons Spurs fans could be a bit more optimistic than usual.

Spurs are now strong on the road

Mauricio Pochettino's side have the best away record of the 'big six' clubs this calendar year, and have scored the most away goals in that period.

Of the 17 games they have played away from Wembley in 2018 they have won 12, drawn three and lost just two. Their nearest competitors are Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who have recorded nine wins on the road from 13 games in that period.

Unsurprisingly, it means they have also started well in the league this season, winning seven of their opening eight away games.

Furthermore, Pochettino has now overseen 25% of Tottenham's away wins in their Premier League history.

Before the Argentine joined in 2014, Spurs had won 122 away games in the competition, yet already under Pochettino's leadership they have won 44.

Kane loves scoring on his travels

Spurs and England talisman Harry Kane simply loves a goal away from home.

Since the start of last season, the striker has scored 20 goals away from home in the league - twice as many as Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, his nearest competitor from the other 'big six' sides, who has scored 10.

Among those teams, Kane has also had the most touches in the opposition penalty area away from home since the start of last season.

He has scored two in his past three game at the Emirates and is joint-second highest goal scorer in north London derbies, with only Emmanuel Adebayor (who represented both sides) one goal ahead of him.

Changing of the guard in north London

'St Totteringham's Day' was - for a time - the point in each season when Arsenal fans marked the precise moment they guaranteed finishing above Spurs.

It was something that occurred for 21 consecutive seasons until 2016.

However, in the past two seasons, Spurs have finished convincingly above Arsenal - they were 11 and 14 points better off than their rivals in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

Spurs also have the edge going into Saturday's game, holding a three-point advantage over Unai Emery's side.

The end of Spurs' top-six hoodoo

In February, going into their first 'big six' away visit of 2018 at Liverpool, Spurs' record against the big teams was not looking good.

A 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad in 2016 remained Pochettino's only away league victory at a top six club, and under him they had lost 11 games against the big teams.

But a penalty from Harry Kane deep into added time gave Spurs a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, and Tottenham have followed that up with back-to-back victories against the big six.

A 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in April was followed by a 3-0 win at Manchester United at the beginning of this season, when a Lucas Moura double and a Kane header secured Pochettino's first victory as Spurs manager at Old Trafford, after four straight losses.

You reckon Spurs have the better players

We asked you to select your combined Arsenal and Spurs XI before the game, and as of 09:00 GMT on Saturday you had collectively picked a team dominated by lilywhite shirts.

Only three Arsenal players made the cut - Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - and when it comes to the defence and goalkeeper it is nothing but Spurs.

You can still have a go at picking your team here.