Derry City: Aaron McEneff leaves Candystripes for Shamrock Rovers

McEneff scored as Derry lifted the EA Sports Cup in September

Shamrock Rovers have signed midfielder Aaron McEneff from League of Ireland rivals Derry City.

The midfielder joins the Dublin side having spent over three years with his hometown club.

McEneff, the Candystripes' top goalscorer last season, is the latest player to leave the Brandywell following a disappointing season.

Derry also parted ways with manager Kenny Shiels after an eighth place league finish.

McEneff returned to Derry in 2015 following a spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

Under Shiels he became a key player, scoring a penalty as Derry claimed their first trophy in six years with victory in the EA Sports Cup.

"Aaron does a bit of everything. He scored a lot of goals this year. He can start the game and he can play higher up, he's a bit of an all-rounder. He brings great energy and legs to our midfield," said Rovers' head coach Stephen Bradley.

It is clear that Derry's team next season will have a very new look.

Ronan and Rory Hale have both moved on from the Brandywell, as have Nicky Low, Gavin Peers, Eric Grimes, Dan Seaborne and Ben Fisk.