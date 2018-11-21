Jordan Nobbs: England and Arsenal midfielder 'heartbroken' after rupturing ACL

Jordan Nobbs has averaged a goal a game in the Women's Super League this season

England and Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs says she is "heartbroken" after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament seven months before the Women's World Cup.

Nobbs could miss the rest of the season and is a doubt for the 2019 World Cup, which begins in France on 7 June.

The midfielder, 25, has scored eight league goals for Arsenal this term.

"I am heartbroken right now but I can't thank the whole football world enough for their support and messages," the Gunners skipper said on social media.

The England vice-captain, who has 56 senior international caps, added: "I have been truly overwhelmed."

Nobbs, who was England's player of 2016, has been described as the "engine" of their midfield by the Lionesses' record goalscorer Kelly Smith.

The Gunners, who are top of the Women's Super League table with a 100% record so far this season, say Nobbs is "receiving specialist care" but are not yet able to put a timeframe on her recovery.

She suffered the injury during Arsenal's 4-0 win at Everton on Sunday, having scored the Gunners' second goal of the game.

The club added in a statement on Monday: "Everyone at the club wishes Jordan a speedy recovery and will give their full support in her journey back to full fitness."