O'Neill and Keane leave Republic roles

Manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane have parted company with the Republic of Ireland, the FAI announced on Wednesday.

The pair took over the reins in 2013 and guided the Republic to the last 16 of the 2016 European Championships.

However relegation from the Uefa Nations League and a winless 2018 has ended their spell in charge.

The Republic finished bottom of Group B4 in the inaugural Nations League and won just once in their past 11 games.

"I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team," said FAI chief executive Delaney.

"There have been many highlights during Martin's reign - none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters."

Speaking after the scoreless draw in Denmark on Monday, O'Neill indicated that he wanted to remain in the job.

"I always have enthusiasm for the job but I'll speak with John and we'll see," said O'Neill, who has been in the role for five years.

"I speak to John. I speak to him after games. I think I'll probably be sharing the same flight home with him.

"If I don't do that there I'll have a conversation with him in the next few days or whenever it may be and it's always been the case."

The 0-0 draw in Aarhus means O'Neill's team has now gone four matches without scoring a goal and the Republic, now ranked 33rd in the world, failed to win a competitive match in 2018.

O'Neill handed international debuts to 12 players this year as the former Leicester, Sunderland and Celtic manager attempts to add to his squad ahead of the start of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The Republic will be among the third seeds for the European qualifiers following their relegation to Nations League C and it appears that the team's poor form and the dwindling attendances at the Aviva Stadium have prompted the FAI to take action.

