Match ends, Brazil 1, Cameroon 0.
Brazil 1-0 Cameroon: Neymar goes off injured as Brazil win friendly
Paris St-Germain star Neymar played only six minutes as Brazil edged out African champions Cameroon on Tuesday.
Neymar suffered an adductor muscle injury while taking a shot and was replaced by Richarlison.
The Everton forward proved to be the match-winner, powering home a header on the stroke of half-time.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus struck the post for Brazil in the second half, while Arthur hit the crossbar with a long-range effort.
The 29,669 fans at Stadium MK cheered loudly when Neymar came out to warm-up, but were equally displeased when he hobbled off.
Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: "He felt discomfort. He will need a bit more time to evaluate it and take a scan, but in principle it is not a serious injury."
The former Barcelona superstar received support from his PSG team mate Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.
"He wanted to play," the Cameroon forward said.
"I hope for him it's not that serious, but you have to be careful and if you feel something there, then you should not risk anything."
Cameroon were using the game as continued preparation for their defence of the African continental title when they host the Africa Cup of Nations next year.
"I'm very proud of the team," Indomitable Lions coach Clarence Seedorf said after the game.
"It was not an easy task four days after we had a hard match against Morocco as well. This gives a lot of confidence for the future."
There were a number of other friendlies on Tuesday. Morocco beat neighbours Tunisia 1-0 away from home, Nigeria drew 0-0 with Uganda, and South Africa scored deep in stoppage time at the end of the game to equalise in a 1-1 draw with Paraguay,
Line-ups
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 2Danilo
- 4Marquinhos
- 16Nascimento de Castro
- 12Lobo Silva
- 18Marques Loureiro
- 5Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 69'minutes
- 19WillianSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 68'minutes
- 20Roberto FirminoSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 45'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forRicharlisonat 8'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 3Miranda
- 6Filipe Luís
- 7Douglas Costa
- 8Renato Augusto
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Rafinha
- 13Vital da Silva
- 14Fabinho
- 17Souza Silva
- 21Richarlison
- 22Nascimento Resende Brazão
Cameroon
- 1OnanaSubstituted forOndoaat 45'minutes
- 15Fuchs
- 22Kana-Biyik
- 4Banana
- 3Bong
- 14MandjeckBooked at 19mins
- 6KundeSubstituted forOlingaat 76'minutes
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forN'Jieat 65'minutes
- 7Toko EkambiSubstituted forZouaat 89'minutes
- 9BahokenSubstituted forBassogogat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fai
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 11Bassogog
- 12Dawa
- 16Ondoa
- 17N'Jie
- 18Olinga
- 19Zoua
- 20Kaptoum
- 21Onguéné
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Cameroon 0.
Offside, Cameroon. Fabrice Olinga tries a through ball, but Jacques Zoua is caught offside.
Foul by Walace (Brazil).
Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Jacques Zoua replaces Karl Toko Ekambi.
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Yaya Banana.
Offside, Brazil. Allan tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Allan (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Brazil) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur.
Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon).
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danilo.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Brazil).
Gaëtan Bong (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Allan (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marquinhos (Brazil).
Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Fabrice Olinga replaces Pierre Kunde.
Attempt missed. Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Walace replaces Paulinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Douglas Costa replaces Willian.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Christian Bassogog replaces Stéphane Bahoken.
Arthur (Brazil) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. Willian (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Cameroon).
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Foul by Allan (Brazil).
Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.