Championship
Aston Villa5Nottm Forest5

Aston Villa 5-5 Nottingham Forest: Tammy Abraham scores four in 10-goal draw

Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban's first goal made it 1-0 after three minutes... his second goal made it 5-5 after 82 minutes

Tammy Abraham scored four times for Aston Villa in a 10-goal thriller but they could only draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest.

Forest had led 2-0 and 3-2 in the first half through Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Matthew Cash's goals but Abraham's first-half treble put Villa level at half-time.

Joe Lolley's long-range hit restored the visitors' lead shortly after the break, before Tobias Figueiredo was sent off and Abraham capitalised, heading in from Jack Grealish's free-kick to make it 4-4.

Villa then took the lead for the first time when Anwar El Ghazi curled in, but Grabban's near-post finish earned Forest a remarkable late point.

At the end of a breathless encounter, the two sides remained three points apart in the Championship table, with eighth-placed Villa still unbeaten at home since Dean Smith's arrival on 10 October.

For 21-year-old Chelsea loanee Abraham, who has now scored six goals in his past three games, his hat-trick - which came in the space of 25 first-half minutes - was his first in senior football.

Before that, Forest had started brilliantly, with two goals in the opening six minutes, as Grabban tapped home and Carvalho slotted in from Lolley's good ball.

Then Abraham netted twice in three minutes to quickly make it 2-2, heading home his first before the second hit him on its way in.

Cash then raced through an out-of-sorts Villa defence to make it 3-2 but Abraham hit back from the spot after Yannick Bolasie was brought down by Jack Robinson.

After Lolley's strike, Figueiredo was dismissed for a bad foul on John McGinn - with Abraham's fourth and then El Ghazi giving Villa the lead for the first time in the match with 15 minutes to play,

But Grabban's equaliser moved Forest up to sixth in the table, as Derby dropped out of the play-off places as they lost at Stoke.

Goals, goals, goals

Villa have now scored 12 times in three matches, after Sunday's lively 4-2 win over local rivals Birmingham City followed their impressive 3-0 win at Derby.

But conceding goals had not previously been something visitors Forest were known for - Aitor Karanka's men arrived at Villa Park on a run of three consecutive clean sheets.

Yet the Reds, who led three times in the game, missed the chance to move within three points of the automatic promotion places.

Villa, whose confidence levels appear to have soared since Smith's arrival from Brentford, have taken 13 points from a possible 21 since he took charge.

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 1Nyland
  • 21HuttonBooked at 69mins
  • 4Tuanzebe
  • 5Chester
  • 3Taylor
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forWhelanat 79'minutes
  • 14Hourihane
  • 10Grealish
  • 11BolasieBooked at 20minsSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 83'minutes
  • 18Abraham
  • 26KodjiaSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 66'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 6Whelan
  • 9Hogan
  • 22El Ghazi
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 31Bunn
  • 34Doyle-Hayes
  • 36O'Hare

Nottm Forest

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 27DarikwaBooked at 69mins
  • 20Dawson
  • 3Pereira FigueiredoBooked at 68mins
  • 18Robinson
  • 6ColbackBooked at 78mins
  • 24YacobBooked at 65mins
  • 23Lolley
  • 10Antunes CarvalhoSubstituted forHefeleat 70'minutes
  • 14CashSubstituted forBastião Diasat 77'minutes
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forAnsarifardat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Guédioura
  • 11Osborn
  • 15Steele
  • 21Janko
  • 31Bastião Dias
  • 37Ansarifard
  • 44Hefele
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
32,868

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home26
Away8
Shots on Target
Home12
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 5.

Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt blocked. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Karim Ansarifard replaces Lewis Grabban.

Offside, Aston Villa. Tammy Abraham tries a through ball, but Anwar El Ghazi is caught offside.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Michael Dawson.

Booking

Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).

Hand ball by Claudio Yacob (Nottingham Forest).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Yannick Bolasie.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 5. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Glenn Whelan replaces John McGinn.

Booking

Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Gil Dias replaces Matthew Cash.

Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 4. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Neil Taylor.

Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a corner.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Michael Dawson.

Attempt blocked. Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.

Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest).

Foul by Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa).

Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 4, Nottingham Forest 4. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Michael Hefele replaces João Carvalho.

Booking

Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
View full Championship table

