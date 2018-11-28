Match ends, Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 5.
Aston Villa 5-5 Nottingham Forest: Tammy Abraham scores four in 10-goal draw
Tammy Abraham scored four times for Aston Villa in a 10-goal thriller but they could only draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest.
Forest had led 2-0 and 3-2 in the first half through Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Matthew Cash's goals but Abraham's first-half treble put Villa level at half-time.
Joe Lolley's long-range hit restored the visitors' lead shortly after the break, before Tobias Figueiredo was sent off and Abraham capitalised, heading in from Jack Grealish's free-kick to make it 4-4.
Villa then took the lead for the first time when Anwar El Ghazi curled in, but Grabban's near-post finish earned Forest a remarkable late point.
At the end of a breathless encounter, the two sides remained three points apart in the Championship table, with eighth-placed Villa still unbeaten at home since Dean Smith's arrival on 10 October.
For 21-year-old Chelsea loanee Abraham, who has now scored six goals in his past three games, his hat-trick - which came in the space of 25 first-half minutes - was his first in senior football.
Before that, Forest had started brilliantly, with two goals in the opening six minutes, as Grabban tapped home and Carvalho slotted in from Lolley's good ball.
Then Abraham netted twice in three minutes to quickly make it 2-2, heading home his first before the second hit him on its way in.
Cash then raced through an out-of-sorts Villa defence to make it 3-2 but Abraham hit back from the spot after Yannick Bolasie was brought down by Jack Robinson.
After Lolley's strike, Figueiredo was dismissed for a bad foul on John McGinn - with Abraham's fourth and then El Ghazi giving Villa the lead for the first time in the match with 15 minutes to play,
But Grabban's equaliser moved Forest up to sixth in the table, as Derby dropped out of the play-off places as they lost at Stoke.
Goals, goals, goals
Villa have now scored 12 times in three matches, after Sunday's lively 4-2 win over local rivals Birmingham City followed their impressive 3-0 win at Derby.
But conceding goals had not previously been something visitors Forest were known for - Aitor Karanka's men arrived at Villa Park on a run of three consecutive clean sheets.
Yet the Reds, who led three times in the game, missed the chance to move within three points of the automatic promotion places.
Villa, whose confidence levels appear to have soared since Smith's arrival from Brentford, have taken 13 points from a possible 21 since he took charge.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Nyland
- 21HuttonBooked at 69mins
- 4Tuanzebe
- 5Chester
- 3Taylor
- 7McGinnSubstituted forWhelanat 79'minutes
- 14Hourihane
- 10Grealish
- 11BolasieBooked at 20minsSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 83'minutes
- 18Abraham
- 26KodjiaSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 66'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 6Whelan
- 9Hogan
- 22El Ghazi
- 27El Mohamady
- 31Bunn
- 34Doyle-Hayes
- 36O'Hare
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 27DarikwaBooked at 69mins
- 20Dawson
- 3Pereira FigueiredoBooked at 68mins
- 18Robinson
- 6ColbackBooked at 78mins
- 24YacobBooked at 65mins
- 23Lolley
- 10Antunes CarvalhoSubstituted forHefeleat 70'minutes
- 14CashSubstituted forBastião Diasat 77'minutes
- 7GrabbanSubstituted forAnsarifardat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Guédioura
- 11Osborn
- 15Steele
- 21Janko
- 31Bastião Dias
- 37Ansarifard
- 44Hefele
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 32,868
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 5.
Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Karim Ansarifard replaces Lewis Grabban.
Offside, Aston Villa. Tammy Abraham tries a through ball, but Anwar El Ghazi is caught offside.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Booking
Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
Hand ball by Claudio Yacob (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Yannick Bolasie.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 5. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Glenn Whelan replaces John McGinn.
Booking
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Gil Dias replaces Matthew Cash.
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 5, Nottingham Forest 4. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Attempt blocked. Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa).
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 4, Nottingham Forest 4. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Michael Hefele replaces João Carvalho.
Booking
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.