James Forrest: Celtic winger has scored five goals in 99 minutes for Scotland

James Forrest failed to score an international goal in his first 24 Scotland appearances. After 26 of them, he has netted five.
The Celtic winger's hat trick against Israel - added to the double he scored in Albania on Saturday - helped clinched a Euro 2020 play-off place and Nations League promotion for Scotland.
The strikes, each of which was clinically taken, took the 27-year-old's tally to a stunning 12 in his past 11 games for club and country.
So let's relive those five goals and hear from the man himself, as well as some of his admirers...
Five Scotland goals in 99 minutes
'It's been a really good few days' - what he said
"Scoring five goals in two games for your country is unbelievable. It means something as well, because we've topped the group. It was a great feeling, hearing the fans signing my name and it's been a really good few days.
"I like playing in big games for club and country and I just want to keep going. Since the manager has come in at Celtic, I have kicked on early season. You can't rest on what you have been doing and I just need to keep working hard at club level to stay on the international scene."
'His finishing was unerring' - what they said
Scotland manager Alex McLeish: "James is in phenomenal form. His finishing was unerring. Incredible. I was waiting on them going past the post but to see them nestle inside was brilliant finishing."
Scotland and Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie: "Having James beside me is amazing and makes it easier for me. It is a pleasure playing in the [Scotland] team right now."
Scotland striker Steven Fletcher: "I've played with James a lot and the runs he makes is great for a striker like me."
Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd: "It's fantastic how calm and collected James Forrest is when he gets into these positions."