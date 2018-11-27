League Two
Bury19:45Cheltenham
Venue: The Energy Check Stadium at Gigg Lane

Bury v Cheltenham Town

Match report will appear here.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City18114333161737
2MK Dons19107228131537
3Colchester1995532191332
4Mansfield19711127141332
5Newport199552831-332
6Exeter198742920931
7Tranmere198742820831
8Stevenage199462422231
9Bury1986534201430
10Forest Green197932819930
11Carlisle198292424026
12Crawley198292730-326
13Oldham196762520525
14Swindon196672026-624
15Northampton195862425-123
16Crewe196491924-522
17Port Vale196491723-622
18Yeovil175662319421
19Morecambe1963101930-1121
20Grimsby1954101425-1119
21Cambridge1954101932-1319
22Cheltenham184591726-917
23Notts County1936102140-1915
24Macclesfield1924131537-2210
